Fundkite Wees Zach Swenson As Chief Revenue Officer, Paving The Way For A New Era Of Success

"We are thrilled to welcome Zach to the Fundkite family," said Alex Shvarts CEO/Founder. "His proven expertise and integrity make him the perfect fit to lead our revenue initiatives and drive our company to even greater heights."

Zach Swenson, Chief Revenue Officer-Fundkite

Prior to joining Fundkite, Zach Swenson held the position of Senior Director of Lender Strategy and Onboarding at Lendio, where he showcased a holistic approach to developing high-impact solutions. His strategic acumen and ability to cultivate invaluable partnerships led to the successful execution of numerinitiatives, solidifying his reputation as an industry leader.

"We are thrilled to welcome Zach to the Fundkite family," said Alex Shvarts CEO/Founder. "His proven expertise and integrity make him the perfect fit to lead our revenue initiatives and drive our company to even greater heights."

Zach Swenson's appointment marks a pivotal moment for Fundkite, as the company anticipates significant growth and expansion under his guidance. With his leadership and extensive industry knowledge, Fundkite is well positioned to continue to revolutionize the financial technology landscape.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sidney Ortiz Operations Sidney[email protected] 305-922-1783

SOURCE Fundkite