Centurymunities Now Selling New Homes Near Tin In Buda, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. - a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023-is excited to announce the Grand Opening of Stallion Run in Buda, TX, a brand-new community boasting single-family homes starting in the low $300s. Homebuyers will enjoy a versatile selection of one- and two-story floor plans from two collections-The Meadows and The Glen-boasting stylish touches like optional built-in drop zones, electric fireplaces, covered patios, and more.

Mason Plan at The Meadows at Stallion Run | New Homes in Buda by Century Communities

Mason Plan Model Kitchen at The Meadows at Stallion Run | New Homes in Buda by Century Communities

Paige Plan at The Glen at Stallion Run | New Homes in Buda by Century Communities

Paige Plan Model Kitchen at The Glen at Stallion Run | New Homes in Buda by Century Communities

Stallion Run also offers exceptional community amenities like a future pool and playground-slated to open in 2024. With a prime location near I-35, Highway 45 and Highway 130, the community is a short commute from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, along with economic and entertainment hotspots in downtown Austin.

MODEL GRAND OPENING EVENT:

Date & Time: September 22, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Details: Homebuyers and real estate agents are invited to a football-themed Grand Opening celebration, featuring model tours of the Mason and Paige floor plans. Complimentary refreshments will be provided, and attendees who wear their favorite team's colors will be entered for a chance to win a special giveaway.

The Meadows at Stallion Run

Now selling from the low $300s



382

homesites

One- and two-story homes

7 floor plans with up to 2,394 square feet

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 baths

2-bay garages Model for tour (Mason plan)

Sales Office:

6801 Smarty Jones Lane

Buda, TX 78610

For more information, call 512-271-3892

The Glen at Stallion Run

Now selling from the mid $300s



255

homesites

One- and two-story homes

6 floor plans with up to 2,557 square feet

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 2.5 baths

2-bay garages Model for tour (Paige plan)

Sales Center:

6715 Smarty Jones Lane

Buda, TX 78610

For more information, call 512-930-4005

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE

HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Texas.

How it works:

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and offers title, insurance, and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

