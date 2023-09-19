Suppliers Partnership For The Environment (SP) Announces 2023 Environmental Tainability Award Winners

The SP Awards are designed to recognize and raise awareness of environmental sustainability successes within the automotive supply chain, while promoting knowledge sharing and transfer of proven solutions across the automotive industry. The 2023 Awards were presented in four categories including: Creativity in Implementing Sustainable Practices; Demonstrating Environmental Innovation in the Manufacturing Process; Shining Stars; and, the Spirit of SP.

Creativity in Implementing Sustainable Practices

The Creativity in Implementing Sustainable Practices Award recognizes automotive suppliers that demonstrate remarkable creativity in implementing environmental sustainability programs and practices.

The 2023 SP Creativity in Implementing Sustainable Practices Award was presented to Arkema.

Arkema was recognized for its work to further reduce the carbon footprint of its Advanced Bio-Circular (ABC) Polyamide 11 range of materials derived from renewable castor beans.

Arkema's signing of a long-term supply agreement of 300 GWh/year of renewable biomethane with ENGIE, alongside its ongoing energy efficiency projects and recycling programs, were noted in enabling it to lower the carbon footprint of its bio-based materials for the automotive industry even further.

Demonstrating Environmental Innovation in the Manufacturing Process

The Demonstrating Environmental Innovation in the Manufacturing Process Award recognizes automotive suppliers that demonstrate outstanding innovation in an advanced manufacturing process or technology leading to significant environmental and economic impact within the automotive supply chain.

The 2023 SP Demonstrating Environmental Innovation in the Manufacturing Process Award was presented to UBQ Materials in partnership with Conmet and Polyram.

The three companies were recognized for partnering to develop a short glass fiber-polypropylene compound implementing UBQTM, a bio-based thermoplastic derived from organic and unrecyclable household waste.

The team was commended for their innovative approach in developing a new lower-carbon material for automotive applications while meeting or exceeding performance and mechanical properties of currently used materials.

Shining Star

The Shining Star award recognizes and celebrates individual emerging sustainability leaders within the SP membership for their exemplary efforts in developing and improving environmental sustainability programs, as well as their leadership and engagement in SP.

This year three members were selected for recognition with an award based on their leadership and contributions to SP's mission.

Jeff Haltrecht of Call2Recycle was recognized with a 2023 Shining Star Award for his contributions to the SP responsible battery work group and leadership in driving forward new collaborative projects to support the industry in advancing battery management best practice, including the development of educational guidance on end-of-life EV battery regulations as well as EV battery safe handling and storage guidelines.

Jeremy Galanty of General Motors was recognized with a 2023 Shining Star Award for his engagement and leadership in SP's sustainable packaging initiative and the development of new sustainable packaging design recommendations for the industry, together with his work to educate and support companies in the supply chain in improving their sustainability performance through efforts such as GM's supplier energy treasure hunt program.

Matt Marshall of Toyota Motor North America was recognized with a 2023 Shining Star Award for his wide-ranging contributions in support of SP's mission, particularly noting his leadership as a co-chair of SP's sustainable packaging work group, his ongoing engagement in support of SP's supplier carbon reporting and reduction initiatives, and his work in spreading awareness of SP's programs and resources to other companies within the supply chain.

Spirit of SP

The Spirit of SP award recognizes and celebrates one individual member who visibly embodies SP's values and who has made outstanding contributions to the SP community.

The recipient of the 2023 Spirit of SP Award is Vickie Lewis of VMX International LLC.

Vickie was recognized for her notable influence in furthering the mission of SP through her dedication and engagement in the organization over more than 15 years of active membership.

Vickie was noted for her contributions across a wide range of sustainability initiatives, including battery recycling, sustainable packaging, zero waste to landfill, and many others, along with her leadership in co-chairing SP's Innovation Summit.

"On behalf of SP, I would like to thank and commend each of our award recipients this year for their dedication and leadership in improving the environmental sustainability of the automotive supply chain, and for sharing their expertise and successes for others in the industry to learn from their leadership and action" said Steve Hellem, Executive Director, Suppliers Partnership for the Environment.

