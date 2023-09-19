Curesciencetm Institute Fall-Spring Scholars Bioinformatics And Machine Learning Program

Students will have the opportunity to interact with CureScience scientists to conduct original, innovative research projects in areas such as: cancer biology, drug design, computational biology, infectidisease, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and more. In addition to the original research, students will get the chance to explore scientific careers.

Artificial Intelligence and Computational Biology training for high school and undergraduate students

Students must meet the following criteria: 1) be at least a high school or undergraduate student, 2) have earned an A in a science or math class, and 3) demonstrate a strong interest in STEM!

The program includes lectures and individual mentoring.

Igor F. Tsigelny is a Research Professor at the Department of Neurosciences of UCSD, having long-time collaboration with the San Diego Supercomputer Center and Moores Cancer Center. He is a world-known expert in structural biology, molecular modeling, bioinformatics, and using AI for drug design and treatment. He has a Ph.D. from the Academy of Sciences of

Ukraine. Dr. Tsigelny is the author of over 200 scientific research papers and has mentored the UCSD programs for undergraduate and high school students for several years.

Valentina Kouznetsova

is a Research Professor at UCSD (San Diego Supercomputer Center). She studies the molecular mechanisms of varidiseases, including cancer, diabetes, and neurological disorders. An expert in computational drug design, she developed drugs for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and glioblastoma that were licensed from UCSD and are in development in industry. She has authored over 50 scientific papers, three books and eight book chapters, and 13 patents.

