Vote Run Lead Holds Minnesota Political Training: 'All-In For More Wins In 2024'

“Vote Run Lead envisions a country with women as the majority of office holders at every level of government, forging the reflective democracy we deserve,” said Erin Vilardi, CEO and founder of Vote Run Lead.“Our goal is to dismantle obstacles to equal and equitable representation and place women's experiences, perspectives, input, and expertise at the forefront of the democratic process to transform the lives of our families, communities, and our country.”

The“All-In for More Wins” Vote Run Lead training will feature a dynamic, participatory and supportive learning environment where participants can explore their strengths and learn from other elected officials and successful campaign managers. There will be small group discussions for campaign management and staff as well. Through this training, participants will learn directly from experts on the ground who have built and managed successful campaigns around Minnesota, and will forge connections with fellow leaders.

Minnesota now has the most diverse statehouse to date, with the first Black women seated in the Senate across the state's 164-year history; the first transgender lawmaker elected to state office; the first two-spirit, non-binary person in state office; and many more barriers broken. However, Vote Run Lead says residents of Minnesota shouldn't stop until the state legislature truly reflects the people it represents.

“In 2022, Minnesota did something amazing in electing its most diverse legislature yet, and in 2023, conducted one of the most productive lawmaking sessions in state history,” said Vote Run Lead Minnesota Senior State Director Beth Peterson.“In this training focused on the 2024 election, participants will hear directly from trailblazers on the ground who have built and managed successful campaigns, run and won! What better way to inspire more future leaders to run for office?"

While the curriculum presented will foon running for the Minnesota Legislature, the tools and resources are applicable to other political positions and races. All interested women and gender-expansive people are invited to join this fun and informative day, wherever they may be on their campaign journey. Those from outside of Minnesota are also welcome.

To learn more about Vote Run Lead's training events, register for this event, or learn about scholarship assistance, visit voterunlead.org/event or email .

About Vote Run Lead

With more than 55,000 women and gender-expansive candidates trained to run for office (and win!), Vote Run Lea is the largest and most diverse nonprofit training and campaign leadership program in the country, and is focused on improving gender representation in America's statehouses. Vote Run Lead was founded by Erin Vilardi, formerly of The White House Project, and the organization seeks to unleash the political power of voters, candidates and leaders to create an equitable democracy. To learn more, visit voterunleador followon Twitter , Faceboo and/or Instagra , all @VoteRunLead.