Naránctuaries Announcesle Of Tulum Wellness Hotel Property, As Well As Its European Expansion

Sanaraá a space to heal, breathe & feel free
Tulum-Based Colibri Boutique Hotels to Launch New Concept We are now focusing our future vision on our concept of Sanará Sanctuaries, where we can provide a profound experience of what we term 'curative hospitality,'” - Daniella HunterTULUM, QUNITANA ROO, MEXICO, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Sanará Sanctuaries Announces Sale of Tulum Wellness Hotel Property, and European Expansion.
Sanará Hotels & Sanctuaries announced today an agreement for Colibri Boutique Hotels (CBH) to purchase the Sanará Tulum Hotel on Tulum Beach, Mexico. The 19-room property features a restaurant, spa, and wellness center and has been a mainstay of the Tulum hotel scene since 2015. The sale was for an undisclosed sum and the two hoteliers will maintain a strong professional relationship.
“Whilst enjoying incredible success, high ADRs and benefiting from the global popularity for Tulum as a destination for eco-luxury holidays, our concepts for hospitality and ongoing care of our guests has evolved in its vision, We are now focusing our future vision on our concept of Sanará Sanctuaries, where we can provide a profound experience of what we term 'curative hospitality,' in nurturing havens, offering serene and accommodating lodging, curated nourishment, physical care and wellbeing, and sacred introspection,” says Sanará co-owner Daniella Hunter.
"Colibri Boutique Hotels is honored to embrace the legacy of Sanará and embark on this new adventure. We are dedicated to crafting a distinctive and captivating experience that reflects the carefree spirit of Tulum," shares Brendon Leach, CEO of Colibri Boutique Hotels.
The acquisition is significant for Colibri Boutique Hotels, granting them ownership of two neighboring properties along one of Tulum's most sought-after beachfronts. Sanará takes immense pleasure in entrusting the legacy to their esteemed neighbors and longtime friends at Colibri.
A number of additional locations for Sanará Hotels & Sanctuaries Hotels are currently being considered across Europe including Mallorca in the Balearics and outside London, England, in collaboration with property developers and land owners. In addition plans are underway on an already purchased 750 acre historic hacienda property in Valladolid,Yucatan, Mexico.
Colibri Boutique Hotels will announce plans for the Tulum property this fall.
About Sanará Sanctuaries
Founded by Daniella Hunter and Charlie Stuart Gay, who undertook the build of the Tulum property in 2014, the Sanará brand has become synonymwith their approach towards holistic wellness, lifestyle, conscifood, and a profound depth of care. Sanará has received global recognition in major press and media, along with a loyal discerning customer base who returned year after year. Sanará Tulum hotel has over the years been selected #3 in the world's 150 greatest hotels by Harper's Bazaar and last year #1 in Tulum by Vogue USA. Sanará's on site restaurant, the Real Coconut Kitchen, spearheaded by Hunter, gained its own acclaim and individual brand identity, with its clean eating, plant-focused, and consciously sourced menu, and an enthusiastic international following which led to the opening of a Malibu, CA location in 2020, and a consumer packaged goods line of products launched with Whole Foods Markets, growing to be distributed in over 4000 stores within the United States and Canada, and entry to England.
About Colibri Boutique Hotels
We are an exciting collection of“barefoot chic” hotels. Providing conceptual luxury experiences in our exclusive Caribbean oceanfront properties. Each of our hotels is absolute oceanfront, with different styles and characteristics that make each property unique. Our foon service, comfort and seasonal food and drink for the discerning guest. All of our properties are proud members of the Small Luxury Hotels of The World (SLH).
