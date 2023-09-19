Assessing The Global Impact: Floods And Infecti Diseases Over Three Decades

Changes in the numbers and EAPC of new cases and deaths for four categories of infectidiseases in 168 countries, 1990-2019. HIV/AIDS, human immunodeficiency vi/ Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome; EAPC, estimated annual percentage change.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.