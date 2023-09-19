Faithfest 2023 Partners Withlellasmetic Dentistry For A Brighter Smile

Colella Cosmetic Dentistry

Promoting Oral Health and Wellness with Personalized Dental Care

PARKLAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- FaithFest 2023 is delighted to announce its collaboration with Colella Cosmetic Dentistry , a beacon of gentle dentistry and personalized care in Coconut Creek, as a significant sponsor for this year's event. With its commitment to providing quality healthcare to families and individuals of all ages, Colella Cosmetic Dentistry's values align seamlessly with the spirit and objectives of FaithFest.

The event, scheduled to unfold at the Pine Trails Amphitheater in Parkland, FL, on September 30, 2023, from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM, stands as a testament to Christian music, unity, and fellowship. Attendees can anticipate an atmosphere brimming with soulful performances, immersive worship sessions, and a sense of community. With the support of Colella Cosmetic Dentistry, located at 4690 N State Rd 7 Suite #201, Coconut Creek, FL, Colella Cosmetic Dentistry has been serving the community with a comprehensive approach to oral health. Led by Dr. Candace Colella, DMD, PA, a distinguished dentist with a rich history in the field since 1994, the clinic offers a plethora of dental services, from general to cosmetic, ensuring that patients receive the best in dental care.

About FaithFest 2023:

FaithFest 2023 is a prominent Christian music festival hosted at Pine Trails Amphitheater in Parkland, FL. The festival is a celebration of faith, community, and Christian music, with a mission to foster unity and spiritual growth.

About Colella Cosmetic Dentistry:

Colella Cosmetic Dentistry, spearheaded by Dr. Candace Colella, has been a trusted name in dental care since its inception in 1999. Offering a wide range of services from teeth whitening to dental fillings, the clinic emphasizes a patient-centric approach, ensuring comfort, relaxation, and top-notch dental care. Their dedication to continulearning and application of advanced dental procedures ensures that patients receive the latest in dental care.

