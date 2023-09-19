Viably (Formerly Komptech Americas) Hires Heather Schuler As Director Of Tomer Experience

Heather Schuler, Director of Customer Experience at Viably

With over 20 years of marketing expertise, Schuler joins Viably to elevate customer experiences across brand touchpoints and strengthen the company's position.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- To bolster its commitment to delivering exceptional engagement with its brand, Viably has announced the appointment of Heather Schuler as the new Director of Customer Experience. Schuler officially joined the Viably Marketing team on August 21, 2023. Heather is a valuable addition with her robust waste and recycling industry background and impressive 25 years in marketing.

“I am thrilled to be on the Viably team and look forward to contributing to the company's growth by enhancing the experiences our customers have with our brand and organization,” said Heather Schuler.“I am excited to work closely with the entire Viably team to define, design, and deliver an unparalleled experience for our customers, ensuring satisfaction at every stage of their journey.”

Viably, formerly Komptech Americas, is a leading provider of waste and recycling solutions, systems, and services to the solid waste and organics waste markets across the United States and Canada. The company prides itself on delivering forward-thinking waste treatment technologies and exceptional, consultative customer service. Schuler's expertise will undoubtedly add immense value to the marketing team and the company.

John Morgan, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Viably, expressed his delight at Heather's appointment.“We are extremely pleased to welcome Heather to the Viably family,” he said.“Her substantial marketing experience combined with her deep understanding of the industry will play a crucial role in creating valuable experiences for our customers.”

Schuler's appointment comes as Viably seeks to further solidify its market position by increasing its long-term foon solving customer challenges. Her knowledge and dedication will be instrumental in helping Viably uphold its commitment to providing the best possible customer experience in the industry.

As the new Director of Customer Experience, Schuler is eager to leverage her expertise to help foster a customer-centric culture at Viably , ensuring that each interaction adds value to every customer journey.

For more information about Viably and its complete portfolio of waste processing solutions, please visit thinkviably.com.

###

About Viably

Viably (formerly Komptech Americas) is the North American master distributor of Komptech equipment, Harp Renewables biodigesters, and the exclusive U.S. distributor of Scott Equipment Company's food waste depackaging and drywall recycling systems. The company's specialized product portfolio comprises over 40 machine types engineered to tackle the toughest challenges of Construction and Demolition (C&D), Municipal Solid Waste (MSW), Single-Stream Recycling, and Organic Waste streams. With a consultative approach to solutions development for customers and unmatched after-sales support, including parts and technical service, Viably empowers clients with new capabilities to help them evolve their business and protect our planet.

John Morgan

Viably

+1 720.890.9090



Visiton social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube