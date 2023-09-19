Global Darbepoetin Alfa (Aranesp) Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, Andpetitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Darbepoetin Alfa (Aranesp) Global Market Report 2023
The Business Research Company's Darbepoetin Alfa (Aranesp) Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
According to TBRC's forecast, the market is expected to reach $6.73 billion in 2027 with a 4.9% CAGR.
Darbepoetin alfa (Aranesp) market grows due to chronic disease prevalence. North America leads in market share. Key players: Johnson & Johnson, Amgen, Mylan, Teva, Serum Institute of India, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories.
Darbepoetin Alfa (Aranesp) Market Segments
. Types: Epogen, Procrit, Aranesp, Other Varieties
. Distribution: Hospital, Retail, Online Pharmacies
. Applications: CKD Patients, Cancer Patients, Others
. Geographic Segments: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe (East & West), Middle East, Africa.
Darbepoetin alfa (Aranesp) treats anemia from chemotherapy and kidney disease by boosting red blood cell production in the bone marrow.
