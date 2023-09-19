Los Angeles Cancerwork Opens New Location Innta Clarita

LACN's team pictured with city official representatives and Chamber of Commerce president, getting prepared to cut the ribbon

"As a practice, we are dedicated to breaking down patient barriers and keeping cancer care close to home," said Troy Simon, LACN's CEO. "Our newest location in Santa Clarita is a testament to this mission, and we look forward to expanding into another new community so we can make a difference in the lives of those affected by cancer and blood disorders."

The physicians at LACN are among the best in the nation, receivers of many awards & honors, and participants in groundbreaking clinical research. They offer customized, patient-centered care in an ever-changing oncology environment and have the expertise required to treat varitypes of

cancers and blood disorders.

Board-certified hematologist/oncologists Dr. Sheila Vasan

and Dr. Krisztina Larson

will practice at the newest location in Santa Clarita.

Dr. Vasan received her medical degree from the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California. She served as a resident in internal medicine at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and completed her fellowship in hematology/medical oncology at Olive View UCLA, Cedar Sinai Medical Center, and Kaiser Medical Center, all in Los Angeles. Dr Vasan is fluent in English and Spanish.

Dr. Larson is a doctoral graduate from Semmelweis University in Budapest, Hungary, one of the leading medical and health science research universities in the Central European region. She completed her internship and residency at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and was a hematology/oncology fellow at Louisiana State University Health.

Dr. Larson is fluent in English, Spanish, and Hungarian.

To make an appointment,

please call (323) 621-4324. For more information, visit lacancernetwork.com.

About Los Angeles Cancer Network:

The mission of Los Angeles Cancer Network is to provide unparalleled care to each patient that comes through our doors. We offer individualized treatment using the most recent and relevant proven advances in cancer care, curated with deliberation and compassion.

SOURCE Los Angeles Cancer Network