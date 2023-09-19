Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market To Hitles Of$ 2,103.2 Billion By 2031 | Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The global pharmaceutical manufacturing market revenue was US$ 785.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a market size of US$ 2,103.2 billion by 2031,
growing at a CAGR of 11.56%during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
Due to the growing emphasis on customized therapy, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological advancements in drug discovery, the pharmaceutical manufacturing market has huge growth potential. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to provide a substantial financial contribution to the market, and it is anticipated that innovation and expansion will create new opportunities.
The constant increase in chronic diseases around the world has had a substantial impact on the global pharmaceutical production sector. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 71% of all deaths worldwide occur each year as a result of chronic diseases. This startling statistic is largely due to diseases, including cancer, diabetes, respiratory problems, and cardiovascular illnesses. For instance, by 2045, 700 million people worldwide are anticipated to have diabetes. Because of the rising need for pharmaceutical interventions due to the rise in chronic diseases, the pharmaceutical production industry is expanding.
With over US$ 1.5 billion estimated to be invested in this area by 2025, the global pharmaceutical manufacturing market offers a number of opportunities since AI and machine learning are at the forefront of drug research. AI has the ability to transform process design and control, benefiting patients and pharmaceutical makers. In a paper on breakthroughs in pharmaceutical production, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine highlighted the potential use of AI in the measurement, modeling, and control processes involved in pharmaceutical production.
The AI-driven drug discovery market is anticipated to attract US$ 7 billion in investments by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 40.8%. This noteworthy growth rate demonstrates the pharmaceutical industry's leaders' quick adoption of and confidence in AI technologies. The way the business is going can be seen from the collaborations that corporations like Pfizer and Novartis have already established with AI companies. The marriage of technology and medicine is underscored by this trend, which also denotes a change in the operational strategy of pharmaceutical firms and portends improved efficiency and innovation in drug discovery in the future.
Generic Prescription Drug Type Captures More Than 50% of Market Revenue Share
With a revenue share of more than 60%, the generic prescription drug segment holds the leading position. The segment is anticipated to develop at the highest rate, with a CAGR of 12.14%, during the next years. Generic medications' prevalence is primarily due to their accessibility and price.
The growth of generics has also been significantly influenced by the patent expirations for some popular medications. As these patents expire, generic producers will be able to create and sell their own versions, increasing competition and lowering prices. Looking ahead, the market for generic prescription medications is projected to continue to grow due to the continued expiration of key patents and the global foon cutting healthcare costs.
Asia Pacific to Grow at the Highest Growth Rate of 13.48%
The pharmaceutical manufacturing industry in the APAC area is growing at a remarkable rate. The region has a sizeable portion of the worldwide market and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.48% over the next few years. A variety of opportunities are presented by the region's size and diversity, which range from developed countries like Australia and Japan to developing economies like Vietnam and India.
A noticeable development in several APAC countries is an aging population. For instance, it is anticipated that by 2050, close to 40% of Japan's population will be 65 years or older. In addition to this, the area is rapidly urbanizing, which has increased disposable incomes. For instance, Trading Economics estimates that from 1978 to 2022, China's disposable personal income averaged 13311.96 CNY (US$ 1,827.39), reaching an all-time high of 49283.00 CNY (US$ 6,765.27) in 2022.
Several Asian nation is encouraging the use of big data and AI in healthcare by governmental initiatives. For instance, the State Council of China has published recommendations to promote the use of big data and AI in healthcare, highlighting its use in this field.
The advantage in cost of labor that the region offers in terms of competition offers a potential for the market players. For instance, India's US$ 0.92 average hourly rate in manufacturing makes it a desirable location for pharmaceutical industry titans to establish manufacturing facilities. APAC is an unquestionable force in the global pharmaceutical production landscape due to its cost-effectiveness and large market potential.
Competitive Landscape
With several worldwide and global market competitors, the pharmaceutical manufacturing market is competitive. The major players are utilizing a variety of growth tactics to improve their market presence, including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, new product launches, and geographic expansions. AbbVie Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH are a few of the market's major participants.
List of Key Players Profiled in the Global Market
.Abbott Laboratories
.AbbVie Inc.
.ACADIA Pharma
.Aenova Group
.Amgen Inc
.AstraZeneca plc
.Bayer AG
.Biogen Inc
.Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
.Eli Lilly and Company
.F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
.GSK plc
.Merck KGaA
.Novartis AG
.Novo Nordisk A/S
.Pfizer Inc
.Sanofi SA
.Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global pharmaceutical manufacturing market segmentation focuses on Drug Type, Formulation, Route of Administration, Therapeutic Application, Manufacturing Facility, Distribution Channel, and Region.
By Drug Type
.Branded Prescription Drugs
.Generic Prescription Drugs
.Over-The-Counter Drugs (OTC)
By Formulation
.Tablets
.Capsules
.Injectables
.Sprays
.Suspensions
.Powder
.Other Formulations
By Route of Administration
.Oral Medicine
.Topical Medicine
.Parenteral Medicine
.Inhalations
.Other Routes of Administration
By Therapeutic Application
.Cardiovascular Disease
.Pain
.Disease
.Cancer
.Respiratory Diseases
.Neurological Diseases
.Orthopedics
.Other Therapeutic Application
By Manufacturing Facility
.In-House Facility
.Outsourced facility
By Distribution Channel
.Retail Channel
.Non-retail
.Online Channel
By Region
.North America
oU.S.
oCanada
oMexico
.Europe
.Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
oRest of Western Europe
.Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
oRest of Eastern Europe
.Asia Pacific
oChina
oIndia
oJapan
oAustralia & New Zealand
oSouth Korea
oASEAN
oRest of Asia Pacific
.Middle East & Africa (MEA)
oSaudi Arabia
oSouth Africa
oUAE
oRest of MEA
.South America
oArgentina
oBrazil
oRest of South America
