Toronto Stock Exchange, RF Capital Group Inc., The View From The C-Suite

The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange.

Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment.

To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit .

RF Capital Group manages over $35 billion in client assets

RF Capital Group Inc. is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $35.8 billion in assets under administration (as of June 30, 2023) and 21 offices across the country.

CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit .



SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange