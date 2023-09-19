Toronto Stock Exchange, RF Capital Group Inc., The View From The C-Suite

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Kish Kapoor, President and Chief Executive Officer, RF Capital Group Inc. (TSX: RCG) (the "Company") shares his Company's
story in an
interview
with
TMX Group.
The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Continue Reading
Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment.
To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit .
RF Capital Group manages over $35 billion in client assets
About RF Capital Group Inc, (TSX: RCG)
RF Capital Group Inc. is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $35.8 billion in assets under administration (as of June 30, 2023) and 21 offices across the country.
