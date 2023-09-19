IZEA Wins Three Stevie Awards Rgnizing Its Remote Workplace, Leaders

IZEA was honored in the Achievement in Managing a Remote Workforce category. Ted Murphy, the Founder and CEO of IZEA, received an award in the People-Focused CEO of the Year category. Kaila Kowalski, Director of Workplace Culture & Communications, was recognized in the Chief Happiness Officer of the Year category.

“We strive to create a modern and supportive remote workplace where our talented team can succeed,” Murphy said.“These awards are a reflection of our continued efforts in championing a work culture that fosters growth, teamwork and a sense of purpose. I am immensely proud of all IZEANs for embodying our core values and showcasing a dedication to excellence.”

The Stevie® Awards are globally recognized business awards that celebrate the achievements and positive impacts of organizations and professionals worldwide. The awards were revealed Monday, Sept. 18, during a gala awards banquet in New York City. Kowalski accepted the awards on behalf of IZEA and Murphy.

“I am incredibly fortunate to be part of Team IZEA with some of the most talented, passionate, and inspiring individuals. It's a privilege to contribute to creating an environment where each one of them can thrive, feel valued, and, above all else, be happy.” Kowalski said.

“Kaila's efforts have played a pivotal role in keeping our employees connected and engaged. Her dedication and contribution to our team's well-being are truly commendable,” Murphy added.

If you are passionate about influencer marketing and platforms that facilitate brand/influencer collaborations, apply to join #TeamIZEA at izea.com/company/careers . Follow IZEA at .

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”), is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today's top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry's first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

Attachment

IZEA Wins Three Stevie Awards Recognizing Its Remote Workplace, Leaders