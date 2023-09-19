Ran N Properties' Micl Barnacle Elected Ton Franci Association Of REALTORS® Board Of Directors

Michael Barnacle elected to SFAR Board of Directors

Michael Barnacle's Term Commences January 1, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Michael Barnacle , managing broker and partner at Corcoran Icon Properties, has been elected to the San FranciAssociation of REALTORS® Board of Directors for the term commencing January 1, 2024, along with three other REALTOR® members. Directors' elections are held annually to replace outgoing directors completing their terms of office.

Barnacle has a strong background in residential and commercial real estate markets, working for brokerages in Boston and Rhode Island before relocating to San Franciin 2012. In San Francisco, he quickly became a top producer and Top Agent Network member, subsequently taking on his current leadership role at the company in 2015. His expertise in the business has made him a valuable mentor to agents at all experience levels, with many satisfied clients and successful agent teams to his credit.

He is and has been actively involved in the real estate community, serving on the Board of the California Association of REALTORS®, the Board, Executive Committee, and Budget & Finance Committees of the San FranciAssociation of REALTORS®, and as a Board Member of the San FranciWomen's Council of REALTORS®. Michael has been involved in many community organizations outside of work, including serving as the Past President of the United Irish Cultural Center of San Francisco.

“We congratulate Michael on this latest of his many achievements as he continues to excel at all his endeavors,” remarked Randall Kostick, Chief Executive Officer of Corcoran Icon Properties.“His leadership skills, knowledge of the industry, the community, our clients, and our staff are all part of what makes Michael continually successful.”

San FranciBoard of REALTORS ® represents more than 4,000 Realtors who are committed to fairness, honesty, integrity, and promoting the rights of homeowners. It provides wide-ranging educational opportunities and industry-leading technology, including SFARMLS, to members; advocacy at the local, state, and national levels for legislation supporting members and their business; and actively gives back in the San Francicommunity through the SFAR Foundation and the Welcome Home Project.

About Corcoran Icon Properties

Corcoran Icon Properties is a 100 percent locally-owned and 100 percent locally-managed real estate brokerage in Northern California. Comprised of eight real estate firms that joined together in partnership, Corcoran Icon Properties is an independently owned and operated affiliate of Corcoran Group, LLC. With 25 office locations across 10 counties, its 800+ professional sales associates are well-positioned to serve loyal clientele throughout the San FranciBay Area, Silicon Valley, East Bay, Wine Country, Sierra Foothills, and Humboldt County. To further enhance its global network and audience for upscale homes and estates, Corcoran Icon Properties is a proud member of Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate, the largest international luxury real estate network. From fine homes and investment properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Icon Properties has the experience, insight, and expertise to achieve and surpass clients' highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranIcon.com.

