Privacera's Integration Withllibra Creates End-To-End Data Governance

Extend End-to-End Data Governance to generative AI to unlock innovation

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera , the AI and data security governance company founded by the creators of Apache RangerTM and the industry's first comprehensive generative AI governance solution, today announced its integration with Collibra, the Data Intelligence company, which enables seamless end-to-end data security and data governance. From data cataloging and data classification to enforcement of data access policies, the integration automates data governance and streamlines compliance and auditing.

The new Privacera connector functionality for Collibra enables users to:



Import Collibra's data classification tags into Privacera, ensuring consistent classification definitions between data catalog and data security governance platforms

Automatically create and enforce Privacera's data access and security policies including data masking and encryption based on Collibra data classifications Surface Privacera's data access policies through Collibra UI, achieving a single and complete view for compliance

"Together with Collibra, we are enabling our joint users to build fully-automated data security and governance workflows with ease. This includes the initial step of discovering and classifying sensitive data, ensuring the automatic enforcement of relevant data policies, and the ability to streamline audits," said Balaji Ganesan, CEO and co-founder at Privacera. This integration is taking away the burden for users of performing manual, complex and error-prone tasks in an increasingly complex data and AI landscape."

"Privacera's Integration for Collibra is a major step to automate consistent data governance and policy enforcement," said Robert S. Seiner, Author of Non-Invasive Data Governance and Non-Invasive Data Governance Strikes Again (Technics 2014 & 2023) and the President and Principal of KIK Consulting & Educational Services. "Collibra users will be able to seamlessly push their data classification tags into Privacera. Based on those classifiers, Privacera will automatically apply fine-grained controls to sensitive data. In turn, these data access policies will be transferred back to where Collibra houses and maintains policies. This integration creates improved transparency for data stewards, simplifies audits and ensures a consistent policy enforcement at scale."

The

Privacera integration with Collibra will give enterprises the confidence to secure their data end-to-end. Key capabilities include:

End-to-End Compliance

A complete compliance management solution integrates the processes for sensitive data discovery, classification, policy creation, and control implementation.

Automate Data Security

Import Collibra data classifications and automatically apply masking and encryption policies natively in the data sources, automating data security and ensuring data is protected, and adhere to privacy regulations such as GDPR or CCPA.

Enhanced Data Controls

Leverage Collibra classifications for fine-grained data access controls and enforce data access policies based on user roles or other user attributes, which enables granular control over who can access specific data assets, ensuring data confidentiality and eliminating the risk of unauthorized data access.

A Single View of Compliance

Integrate data security and access control policies into Collibra, allowing data stewards, internal auditors, and external auditors to have a one-stop shop for demonstrating regulatory compliance.

To learn more about Privacera's Data Security Platform and Privacera AI Governance (PAIG), click here .

About Privacera

Privacera, based in Fremont, CA, was founded in 2016 by the creators of Apache RangerTM and Apache Atlas. Delivering trusted and timely access to data consumers, Privacera provides data privacy, security, and governance through its SaaS-based unified data security platform . Privacera's latest innovation, Privacera AI Governance (PAIG), is the industry's first AI data security governance solution. Privacera serves Fortune 500 clients across finance, insurance, life sciences, retail, media, consumer, and government entities. The company achieved AWS Data and Analytics Competency Status, and partners with and supports leading data sources, including AWS, Snowflake, Databricks, Azure and Google. Privacera is recognized as a leader in the 2023 GigaOm Radar for Data Governance; was named a 2022 CISO Choice Awards Finalist; and received the 2022 Digital Innovator Award. The company is also named a "Sample Vendor" for data security platforms in the Gartner® Hype CycleTM for Data Security, 2023. Learn more at Privacera.

SOURCE Privacera