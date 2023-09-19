Next-Gen Holdingpany, Digital United, Launches Featuring Team Of Specialized Agencies

At the heart of this launch is the unveiling of Digital United's new website, digitalunited360, which will serve as the public-facing hub for the company and its team of specialized agencies: Primacy, Mediate.ly, and ZenSource. The launch event also signals a rebranding effort across all three agencies, reaffirming Digital United's position as a comprehensive 360-degree digital solution provider.

Primacy, a leading digital experience agency, excels in crafting brand experiences that drive outsized results by maximizing customer lifetime value. ZenSource, a MarTech product company, offers Drupal-based content management tools and cloud hosting, designed to optimize digital brands' stories as well as secure and elevate their web app creation while Mediate.ly, a dynamic demand-gen paid media agency, optimizes ad spend with tech-driven expertise. Together, they elevate the digital landscape, fueling innovation across vital industries impacting life's most meaningful moments including healthcare, education, financial services, and manufacturing.

Stan Valencis, Founder and CEO of Digital United, shared his excitement about the launch stating,“Today's launch not only signifies our reimagined brand but the dawn of a new era where innovation and excellence meet in a meaningful way-one that we've dedicated ourselves to providing for our clients for nearly 20 years. With the official launch of DU along with the rebranding of Primacy, Mediate.ly, and ZenSource, we are poised to drive exceptional outcomes and elevate the human experience through technology. Together, we celebrate not just how far we've come but how far we will go.”

For more information about Digital United, please visit digitalunited360.com.

###

About Digital United:

Digital United is a next-generation holding company dedicated to maximizing the return on your digital investments. Comprised of three highly specialized agencies-Primacy, Mediate.ly, and ZenSource-Digital United offers a comprehensive suite of capabilities and deep industry expertise aimed at optimizing digital return on investment across the health, education, financial services, and manufacturing sectors. Digital United is based out of West Palm Beach, Boston, and Hartford. For more information, visit digitalunited360and followon Linkedin .

Attachments



Digital United Primary Logo Digital United Secondary Logo