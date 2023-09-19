METAN Announces Keynote Speakers For Annual 2023 Tradeshow Andnference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) METALCON takes place October 18-20, 2023, in Las Vegas, NV.
NEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- METALCON , the only international event dedicated exclusively to the application of metal in design and construction, is proud to announce its keynote speaker lineup : RLeón, Host of HGTV's Rto the Rescue, and Ken Simonson, Chief Economist, The Associated General Contractors of America. As a bonus, METALCON is pleased to present an extra keynote speaker: Christian 'Boo' Boucousis, Fighter Pilot and CEO of Afterburner. METALCON will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV, from October 18-20, 2023.
Keynote Speakers:
Wednesday, October 18th from 10:00 am to 11:00 am
Real Life Scenarios – From Nightmares to Dreams Come True
Presented by RLeón, Host of HGTV's Rto the Rescue
Brought to you by United States Steel Corp.
Rhas been on both ends - as a contractor and a homeowner - and he is not afraid to hold builders accountable. In his keynote, Rwill share some of his most unforgettable experiences and lessons learned from dealing with crooked contractors and helping families navigate the process-covering the good, the bad, and the ugly about construction, the insurance industry, incompetent contractors, and brutally honest advice to help everyday people. Rwill also participate in a moderated Tony Bouquot of the Metal Building Manfuacturer's Association.
Thursday, October 19th from 10:00 am to 11:00 am
Construction Outlook for '24: Forbidding or Reason to Cheer
Presented by Ken Simonson, Chief Economist, The Associated General Contractors of America
Brought to you by Flack Global Metals
Construction is in transition. A slowing economy and rising interest rates are threatening private investment. However, growth in manufacturing, power, and infrastructure investment may outweigh any decline in income-producing properties. Ken Simonson will offer his fearless forecasts regarding the conflicting trends in demand for projects, materials costs, and labor availability.
Friday, October 20th from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm
“Fighter Pilot Mindset” – From Ideas to Execution
Presented by Christian 'Boo' Boucousis, Fighter Pilot and CEO of Afterburner
Brought to you by Rilla Voice
Using the fighter pilot“Flawless Execution” model, Boo will show attendees how to transition the art of an idea into the science of execution – getting it done! Boo is a successful entrepreneur in his own right, building the world's tallest metal prefabricated modular high rise hotel in 2014. 17 stories in 11 weeks.
METALCON is where contractors, architects, developers, owners, fabricators, manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors from over 45 countries gather to explore the latest products, solutions, opportunities, and innovations related to the use of metal in design and construction. The conveniently combined tradeshow floor, education learning centers, training and demo areas make it easy to discover the innovations to make businesses more competitive, efficient, and profitable while advancing your knowledge and skills. Registration is open!
METALCON is thrilled to offer these exciting keynote speakers at this year's annual tradeshow and conference in addition to 35+ free AIA approved educational sessions, in-depth business-boosting workshops, and non-stop networking and fun. This year's annual METALCON tradeshow and conference will be an incredible event that you don't want to miss.
About the Company:
METALCON is the largest international event in the metal construction and design industry. Established in 1991, METALCON is the only annual tradeshow and conference devoted exclusively to the application of metal in the building envelope. Produced by PSMJ Resources, Inc., in partnership with the Metal Construction Association, METALCON's success is based on its dynamic exhibit hall, extensive education and training programs and one-stop access to the broadest spectrum of products, tools, solutions, and opportunities in the metal construction and design industry.
