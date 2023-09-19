ZEELO PARTNERS WITH DIGISURE TO ACCELERATE TRANSIT TECH INESS EXPANSION IN THE UNITED STATES

Using Zeelo's private shuttle programs saves clients on average 43% in operational management costs, 12 hours per week in administrative tasks, and ensures a 50% increase in occupancy due to technology-optimized pick-up locations. DigiSure's advanced risk management technology can enable Zeelo to automate tasks, such as recording certifications in driver-screening procedures and onboarding compliant transportation operators, saving up to 60% time on this necessary workflow.

Zeelo's system manages live vehicle tracking, booking and ticketing, as well as automated boarding with digital passes. Its SaaS platform manages a database of operator partners and logs live data on shuttle size and availability. By integrating DigiSure's enhanced risk management system into its existing proprietary technology stack, Zeelo will increase its capacity to operate more services for its large multi-site enterprise clients in the United States by accelerating the onboarding of operator partners onto its system.

"Being able to automate driver screening and ensure our operator partners are meeting our strict safety and risk assessment criteria, is a complete game-changer for ourexpansion,"

says Sam Ryan co-founder and CEO at Zeelo.

"DigiSure has impressedwith its unique proposition for automating risk management and will enableto deliver our staff commuter services at scale across the United States to clients with multiple sites across the country. We can now rapidly increase our supply of available fleets to serve more clients, more sites, much faster without compromising on our very high quality of service and our ability to design bespoke programs optimized with our technology to create the most efficient travel routes for the daily work commute."

Zeelo seeks to provide the highest quality shuttle experience by partnering with carefully vetted operators and conducts regular safety audits. operators and drivers undergo rigortraining, meet high performance and safety standards, and must possess all required credentials before being allowed to run a Zeelo service. DigiSure's flexible solution adapts seamlessly with Zeelo's unique range of operators - from family-owned businesses to large school companies - and to different vehicle types, including motor coaches and passenger vans.

"We are excited to partner with Zeelo as they accelerate their expansion into themarket,"

says Mike Shim, CEO at DigiSure.

"Zeelo's innovative approach to transportation, its commitment to sustainability, and dedication to ensuring a superior customer experience perfectly align with our mission to enable fast, efficient, and safe onboarding processes for modern transportation and mobility companies."

Zeelo's services cover a total of 250,000 miles travelled every month and the company has booked over 4.5 million rides to date. Zeelo is also SOCII-compliant and provides fully-insured commuter services in the United States. Its proprietary algorithm and route optimization system RINA identifies high-density locations for pick-ups. Digital pass tracking technology on its mobile apps for commuters and drivers creates a seamless user experience. Meanwhile, its measures to mitigate and reduce carbon emissions have won Zeelo many international awards as a leading sustainable Transit Tech company.

Zeelo has been operating in the United States since 2021 and established its second global headquarters in Boston over the summer. In the United Kingdom, Zeelo is the largest smart platform for organizations where it has been designing, managing and optimizing transport programs to help enterprise clients achieve their recruitment and retention goals through better staff transportation. Zeelo currently serves over 200 clients with a feature-rich platform, consisting of smart mobility apps for riders and drivers, a SaaS platform, and a proprietary routing algorithm.

About Zeelo

Zeelo is a leading global Transit-Tech company powering operators, employers and schools to provide highly efficient, sustainable and affordable transportation programs. Zeelo provides software and managed services to its clients and partners to increase occupancy levels, reduce transportation costs, CO2 emissions and administrative time. Its secure and innovative transportation management software system comprises a SaaS platform, a proprietary routing algorithm, mobile apps for riders and drivers, and 24/7 customer support (4.9 TrustPilot rating) ensuring poorly connected commuters have

a regular, subsidized and sustainable service, wherever they are based. Headquartered in London with an R&D team in Spain and live operations in the UK,and South Africa, Zeelo was founded in 2016 by Sam Ryan, Barney Williams and Dani Ruiz. The co-founders previously sold their pioneering ride-sharing app JumpIn to Addison Lee in 2014.

Zeelo, your next stop. For more information, please visit

zeelo

About DigiSure :

DigiSure is the leading Protection-as-a-Service company that offers a comprehensive solution from screening to insurance policy management and claims handling for mobility, short-term rental, and sharing platforms. Since its establishment in 2018, DigiSure has been guided by a team of skilled engineers, insurance experts, and industry veterans. The company proudly holds SOC2 Type 2 and ISO27001 certifications, which ensure the highest level of security and compliance.

DigiSure's mission is to become the trusted partner of the world's most innovative companies, managing their entire insurance ecosystem so that they can concentrate on their broader vision. Leveraging a data-driven approach and advanced technology, DigiSure empowers partners to optimize their insurance programs, enhance customer experiences, and achieve remarkable growth. The company's expertise has garnered the trust of leading sharing platforms and rental marketplaces worldwide, who rely on DigiSure to efficiently manage critical aspects of their business with unwavering confidence. For more information, please visit

digisure.ai

