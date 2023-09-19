Select Health And Mark Cubanst P Drugpany Join Forces To Lower Prescription Drugsts

Select Health, Scripius, and Cost PDrugs share the common goal of helping consumers understand the true cost of their prescriptions and secure the best pricing. Each are committed to providing a simple, seamless, and transparent process to ensure people can access the prescriptions they need to stay healthy. This collaboration encompasses medications for many common conditions, including high blood pressure, certain cancers, dementia, asthma, diabetes, and more.

“At Select Health, our mission is to help our members live the healthiest lives possible. This agreement helps fulfill our mission by making healthcare more affordable to the communities that we serve.” said Rob Hitchcock, Select Health president and chief executive officer.“We are enabling our members to have access to more affordable healthcare by assisting them in finding optimal drug prices.”

Through this innovative relationship, Select Health members will have access to more than 1,000 prescription products at potentially lower prices than traditional pharmacy locations. Select Health members can visit Cost PDrugs online to explore benefits now.

“As a practicing physician I saw first-hand the danger of patients not taking their medications because they couldn't afford them,” Alex Oshmyansky, CEO of Mark Cuban Cost PDrug Company, said.“We are excited to now be working with Select Health and PBMs like Scripto further reduce the cost to patients, and to keep the patient record complete from both a clinical and financial perspective.”

Select Health member access to Cost PDrugs launched on September 15, 2023. For more information visit selecthealth, scripiusand costplusdrugs.

About Select Health

Select Health® is a nonprofit health plan dedicated to simplifying healthcare for its more than 1 million members across the Mountain West. Through a shared mission with Intermountain Health of Helping People Live the Healthiest Lives Possible®, Select Health is committed to making this possible through simple, sincere, and seamless experiences and products. Deeply rooted in value-based care, Select Health offers commercial and government medical plans, as well as dental, vision, and pharmacy benefit management. For more information, visit selecthealth.



About Scripius

As a PBM dedicated to providing price clarity to plan sponsors and members, Scripprovides lowestcost management to health plans and employers searching for alternatives to the big three PBMs. For more information, visit scripius.



About Mark Cuban Cost PDrug Company

The Mark Cuban Cost PDrug Company, PBC (Cost PDrugs ) aims to fundamentally change the way the pharmaceutical industry operates. As a public-benefit corporation, its social mission of improving public health is just as important as the bottom line. Cost PDrugs transparently charges a standard markup on every drug it sells. The costplusdrugsonline pharmacy launched in January 2022 now carries over 1,000 prescription products, delivered by mail to thousands of happy customers every day. Cost PDrugs is working with health plans, managed-care organizations, pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs) and self-insured employers to bring these same savings to employer-sponsored benefit plans nationwide.