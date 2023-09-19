New Tt Aunting Software Boosts Efficiency For FL Law Firms

Paul Garibian, Co-Founder & CEO of Nota, and Scott Westheimer, President of The Florida Bar, are presenting the Nota trust accounting software at the event.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Florida's legal technology landscape witnessed a significant leap forward with the introduction of Nota at a prestigievent hosted by The Florida Bar in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, September 13th. Legal professionals from across the state gathered to gain insights into Nota's revolutionary solution for simplifying trust accounting.

Throughout its history, trust accounting has presented challenges for solo practitioners and small law firms, requiring unwavering adherence to ever-evolving regulatory standards. Nota has emerged as a tailored and innovative solution, with a particular foon small firms.

Nota trust accounting software offers several standout features, including the ability to create digital client sub-accounts, streamline fund management, and include custom transaction notes to enhance transparency, among others. Additionally, Nota provides a 7-year digital paper trail, ensuring comprehensive and easily accessible financial records.

Microtech Computer Services was privileged to attend the Nota trust accounting software launch event for FL Bar Members. The event featured presentations from influential figures, including Scott Westheimer, President of The Florida Bar, and Paul Garibian, Co-Founder & CEO of Nota. These presentations underscored the monumental impact of the platform on reshaping trust accounting for legal professionals. Jim Pickell, Head of Corporate Development at Nota, delivered a potent message to the attending lawyers: "You went to law school to practice law, not to become an accountant."

The evening's highlight revealed that Nota would be available to members of The Florida Bar at no cost, marking a historic milestone in terms of accessibility and affordability. Nota Software is set to revolutionize trust accounting for Florida lawyers, and members of The Florida Bar are strongly encouraged to explore this exclusive benefit.

"We were delighted to attend the Nota launch event in Ft. Lauderdale and witness firsthand the enthusiasm and excitement surrounding this groundbreaking solution. We understand the critical role that technology plays in trust accounting and compliance," emphasized Managing Director of Microtech, Brian Butterfield. "As a leader in providing IT services for law firms , we are committed to supporting the legal industry in their integration of Nota trust accounting software," said Todd Cummings, Managing Director of Microtech.

About Microtech Computer Services

Microtech Computer Services has been a trusted provider of managed IT and cybersecurity solutions to law firms in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties since 1996. Their comprehensive services encompass Managed IT, Network Security, Cybersecurity, VoIP Services, Data Backup, and Data Recovery.

