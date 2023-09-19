Palo Altoworks Rgnized As A Leader In Zero Tt Platform Providers

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW ), the global cybersecurity leader, announced today it has been positioned as a leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Zero Trust Platform Providers, Q3 2023 report. According to Forrester, Zero Trust platforms (ZTPs) enable Zero Trust (ZT) business and security outcomes by offering a unified, comprehensive approach to operationalizing the ZT technology ecosystem. This approach has become increasingly important asFederal guidelines for Zero Trust have expanded in scope and specificity. As Zero Trust becomes the backbone for cybersecurity architectures globally, Forrester's benchmark helps security teams identify the importance of a consolidated approach to generating better security outcomes.

According to the evaluation: "Palo Alto Networks has steered clear of conformity with innovations that began with the introduction of the industry's first next-generation firewall in 2008. The vendor continues this strategy by providing network and security capabilities through its Zero Trust Framework." The Forrester evaluation asserts the company's "prevailing vision to help enterprises jump-start their ZT journey addresses the struggle organizations face in moving past planning to implementation. Its roadmap, however, is bolder, leaning heavily on the long-term commitment for more AI/ML capabilities to go beyond automated policy creation."

Lee Klarich, chief product officer, Palo Alto Networks said:

"Cybersecurity has become increasingly complex, and a vast amount of point solutions that organizations struggle to stitch together aren't making things easier. This situation has made the broad adoption of Zero Trust nearly impossible, while attackers are getting faster and more innovative. This is where a platform approach becomes a necessity, but it must be the right platform approach: innovation-led, comprehensive with both native capabilities and enablement of third party technology, integrated to solve hard problems that can't be solved with a point product approach, and with the ability to achieve great security outcomes in near real time."



In FY23 Q4, Palo Alto Networks® combined SASE, Cortex and cloud bookings were greater than $1 billion. Half of the top 10 deals from the quarter involved next-generation security capabilities across network security, cloud security and SOC automation. Notably, a large industrial manufacturer signed

a transaction worth a total value of $45 million, which was led by a Prisma® Access expansion and included significant commitments to Prisma Cloud, Cortex® XSOARTM and IoT security offerings. Delivering best-of-breed products that are also integrated into platforms helps customers simplify their architectures, lower their cost of ownership, benefit from differentiated cross-platform capabilities and deliver near-real-time security outcomes. We believe that organizations benefit from a unified, comprehensive approach to operationalizing the Zero Trust technology ecosystem.

Forrester states that ZTPs unite disjointed functions and provide additional supplemental capabilities and services to ultimately enrich cross-functional operations and simplify Zero Trust adoption. Palo Alto Networks was among 14 vendors Forrester evaluated for the report, based on 28 criteria. Palo Alto Networks Zero Trust Framework, which includes Network Security Platform, Cortex and Prisma Cloud, received the highest possible scores in 18 criteria, and was the only vendor to receive the highest possible scores on Zero Trust Ecosystem, Workload/Application Security, Deployment and APIs and other Integrations.

Palo Alto Networks is the world's cybersecurity leader. We innovate to outpace cyberthreats so organizations can embrace technology with confidence. We provide next-generation cybersecurity to thousands of customers globally, across all sectors. Our best-in-class cybersecurity platforms and services are backed by industry-leading threat intelligence and strengthened by state-of-the-art automation. Whether deploying our products to enable the Zero Trust Enterprise, responding to a security incident or partnering to deliver better security outcomes through a world-class partner ecosystem, we're committed to helping ensure each day is safer than the one before. It's what makesthe cybersecurity partner of choice.

At Palo Alto Networks, we're committed to bringing together the very best people in service of our mission so we're also proud to be the cybersecurity workplace of choice, recognized among Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces (2021 and 2022), Comparably Best Companies for Diversity (2021) and HRC Best Places for LGBTQ Equality (2022). For more information, visit .

