TV Heritage Explorers Bettany Hughes And Levison Wood Embark On New Adventure At Alula World Arcology Summit

Held at AlUla's iconic mirrored conference centre Maraya, the AlUla World Archaeology Summit welcomed a host of experts, academic leaders, government organizations, NGOs, and more, offering a dynamic platform to advance the fields of archaeology and cultural heritage management.

Hughes and Wood, popular TV personalities, attended the summit and simultaneously explored the ancient city of AlUla, which has established itself as both a luxury boutique destination and a place of deep heritage where 7,000 years of civilization and 200,000 years of shared human history can be discovered.

Hughes has enthralled audiences across the globe with her spellbinding documentaries. Her recent work includes the TV shows 'Exploring India's Treasures with Bettany Hughes', 'From Paris to Rome with Bettany Hughes', and 'Pompeii: Secrets of the Dead'.

Wood, a world-renowned explorer with 11 best-selling books to his name, has transported viewers to diverse and remote corners of the world through his captivating shows, including 'Walking the Himalayas' and 'Arabia with Levison Wood.'