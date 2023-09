The D Bond Issue Achieved Strong Results With Oversubscription By 5 Times

The Federal Government of the United Arab Emirates, represented by the Ministry of Finance, successfully closed its offering of a U.S. dollar-denominated 10-years USD 1.5 billion bond maturing on September 2033, issued with a yield of 4.917% representing a spread of 60 bps overTreasuries. The bond will be listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and Nasdaq Dubai.

The order book attracted high quality investors and exceeded USD 7.4 billion with the transaction being firmly oversubscribed by 5 times by the time the final guidance was disclosed, attracting strong demand from domestic, regional and international investors. This displays the UAE's increasing attractiveness to foreign investors and the commitment of the to maintain its staas one of the most competitive and highly advanced economies in the world.

His Excellency added:“The has yet again achieved strong results in its recent bond offering attracting strong and diversified investors demand. The strong order book resulted in price compression of 25bps from the initial pricing guidance, with final pricing atTreasuries p60 bps.”

The issue was arranged and offered through a syndicate of joint lead managers and bookrunners comprising of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC, BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, HSBC Bank plc, Goldman Sachs, Mashreq Bank PSC and Mizuho.

The geographic allocation of the 10-year bonds was distributed as follows: 45% for investors from the Middle East; 21% for American investors; 11% for Asian investors;9% for investors from the UK; and 14% for European investors. The final 10-year bonds allocation by type was distributed as follows: 61% for banks and private banks; 32% for fund managers; 4% for pension funds and central banks; and 3% for the insurance sector.

The Notes will be rated AA- by Fitch, and Aa2 by Moody's, in line with the credit rating of the Federal Government of the United Arab Emirates. UAE's strong international credit rating reflect the creditworthiness of the which is driven by the high GDP per capita, innovative policies, strong international relationships, and ability to withstand economic and financial challenges.