Charla Ald Named Among Top 3 Lawyers In Texas In Annual Super Lawyers Survey

Charla Aldand Brent Walker at boutique personal injury law firm Aldous\Walker LLP took multiple top-list honors in the 2023 Texas Super Lawyers guide, with Ms. Aldranked in the top 3 attorneys in the state, based on votes by her peers.

And among the tens of thousands of lawyers in Texas, Mr. Walker made it to the magazine's top 100 list, once again.



Those attorneys chosen for Texas Super Lawyers represent the top 5% of attorneys in the state, and the top 3 and top 100 lists represent an additional level of exclusivity. Attorneys already selected as Super Lawyers are evaluated against 12 indicators of peer recognition, and those with the most points are placed on the elite lists.



The 2023 edition marks Ms. Aldous' 20th year as a Texas Super Lawyer and fifth year she finished the voting in the top 10.

"I know so many wonderful lawyers in this state, so to have someone think I'm somehow worthy of being in the top 3 is pretty amazing," said Ms. Aldous.

For Mr. Walker, 2023 marks his 10th appearance on the Texas Super Lawyers list and second on the top 100 list. As a young attorney, Mr. Walker was a repeat honoree on the publication's Rising Stars list, which recognizes the top 2.5% of attorneys under age 40 or those who have been practicing for 10 years or less. In 2023, Super Lawyers named Aldous\Walker's Caleb Miller to the Rising Stars list.

These are just the latest accolades for the Aldous\Walker team. Recently, The Best Lawyers in America legal guide again recognized Ms. Aldous, Mr. Walker, and Mr. Miller. In addition, Lawand The National Law Journal honored Ms. Aldwith a listing in the publications' Elite Women of the Plaintiffs Bar and Texas Lawyer recognized the firm for earning the largest medical malpractice win in the state for 2022.

Super Lawyers uses a patented selection process that combines independent research with peer nominations. The Texas Super Lawyers 2023 list will be published this fall by Texas Monthly and online at superlawyers.com.

The Aldous\Walker LLP law firm represents clients in civil litigation, personal injury, medical malpractice, products liability and wrongful death cases.



