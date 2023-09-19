Loewsrporation Elects Jonathan Locker To Its Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Corporation (NYSE: L ) announced today that Jonathan Locker has been elected a director of Loews and appointed as a member of its Audit Committee.
Mr. Locker currently serves as President of Tiger Management, an investment firm founded by Julian H. Robertson, and previously served as a Partner at Tiger Global Management, an investment firm focused on public and private equity investments. In addition, since 2014 he has run a personal family office with investments across a wide range of asset classes, including public securities, private equity, real estate and venture capital.
About Loews Corporation
Loews Corporation is a diversified company with businesses in the insurance, energy, hospitality, and packaging industries. For more information, please visit .
