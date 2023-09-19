Global Bioprosthetics Market To Surpass$ 12.12 Billion By 2028,Ys The Brainy Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Newark, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bioprosthetics market is expected to grow from USD 4.64 billion in 2020 to USD 12.12 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.54% during the forecast period 2021-2028. The rising number of cases of cardiovascular disorders is one of the factors driving the market

Report Scope & Segmentation



Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 12.12 billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 10.54% 2021-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2018 - 2019 Forecast Years 2021 - 2028 Segments Covered Type, application and regions. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Number of Companies Covered Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, LeMaitre Vascular, Inc., Life Cell Corporation, Sorin Group, Humacyte, Inc., Ethicon, Inc., CryoLife, Inc., Organogenesis, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., Aortech International Plc, LabcorLaboratorios Ltd., MaquetMetinge Group, BraileBiomedica, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation and JenaValve Technology GmbH among others. Report Coverage The report illustrates the detailed (both quantitative and qualitative) analysis of historical data, revenues, key developments, along with the crucial strategies adopted by key organizations catering to global bioprosthetics market. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

The xenograft segment is dominating the market with the market share of 68.8% in 2020



Type segments include allograft and xenograft. The xenograft segment is having the highest market share of over 68.8% in 2020. This is due to the many benefits provided by the implants like survival rates have been increased, increasing stability; also, the manufacturing cost is low, relatively easy availability of the raw materials, and easy implantation procedures.



The Cardiovascular segment was dominating the market with the highest share USD 4.01 Billion in 2020



The application segment includes cardiovascular and plastic surgery & wound healing. Cardiovascular segment accounted for the highest market value of USD 4.01 Billion in 2020. This is due to the rising patient count suffering from cardiovascular diseases requiring valve replacement procedures. The combination of minimally invasive techniques, together with the groundbreaking technological advancements introduced are reducing the number of structural failure cases. This is estimated to provide a boost to the demand for bio-implants throughout the forecast period. For instance, the arrival of bioprosthetic heart valves has led to a reduction in the demand for open-heart surgeries, which is contributing to the dominant share of the segment.



Regional Segmentation Analysis:



The regions analyzed for the Bioprostheticsmarket include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Europe is having the highest market share of 39.8% in 2020. This is due to the fact that all the major players are present in this region. There is also a large number of patient present in the region, and patient-friendly reimbursement policies are some of the reasons propelling the market in the region. The stringent policies in the region is ensuring the safety of the patient and maintain the high treatment standard. The Asia Pacific region would grow at the fastest CAGR of over 11.87% during the forecast period. The increasing per capita income in the developing economies of the region have created awareness among the people. They wanted to live a quality life. Also, the healthcare infrastructure in these emerging economies are also improving by many folds. All these factors are creating a base for solid opportunity in the region for the market.



Competitive Analysis:



The major players of market include Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, LeMaitre Vascular, Inc., Life Cell Corporation, Sorin Group, Humacyte, Inc., Ethicon, Inc., CryoLife, Inc., Organogenesis, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., Aortech International Plc, LabcorLaboratorios Ltd., MaquetMetinge Group, BraileBiomedica, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation and JenaValve Technology GmbH among others.



About the report:



