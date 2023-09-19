Firstlight Enhances Its C-Suite With Two Intry Veterans

Mr. Constantino will lead all aspects of Engineering, Customer Operations, Network Operations, Construction Services, Service Delivery and Outside Plant. Previously, he held varileadership roles at Crown Castle including VP of Network Engineering, VP Network Programs and VP of Service Delivery. He led several transformational, company-wide initiatives focused on asset management, automation of estimation processes and streamlining multiple project delivery platforms into one. Prior to that, he was VP and General Manager of New England Operations at Lightower. He started his career with Broadwing Communications serving in several operations roles.

“I'm excited to join the FirstLight team. I look forward to using my successful track record of leading Engineering, Operations and Service Delivery teams to support FirstLight's next phase of growth,” said Constantino.

Mr. Leuzz i will lead all aspects of FirstLight's Sales, Product & Marketing teams. Prior to joining FirstLight, he was the head of Carrier and Wholesale Services at Crown Castle. He also held the position of SVP of Carrier and Wholesale Services at Lightower as well as VP of Carrier and Wholesale at Earthlink where he was responsible for the business unit's P&L.

“I have long admired FirstLight and am excited to join this talented team,” said Leuzzi.“Building on the strong foundation that FirstLight has created, I look forward to further refining its 'go to market' approach to ensure we offer the optimal set of solutions that our customers have come to expect.”

“I have come to appreciate and respect Lorenzo and Mike's efforts and accomplishments having been fortunate to have worked with each of them in the past, and I know that their business acumen and depth of experience at this stage of FirstLight's growth makes it the right time for them to join the team,” stated Jason Campbell , Chief Executive Officer for FirstLight.“I look forward to the positive impact their contributions will have on FirstLight's next chapter of growth and success.”

###

About FirstLight Fiber

FirstLight, headquartered in Albany, New York, provides fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud, unified communications, and managed services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic connecting more than 15,000 locations in service with more than 125,000 locations serviceable by our more than 25,000-route mile network. FirstLight offers a robust suite of advanced telecommunications products featuring a comprehensive portfolio of high bandwidth connectivity solutions including Ethernet, wavelength and dark fiber services as well as dedicated Inteaccess solutions, data center, cloud and voice services. FirstLight's clientele includes national cellular providers and wireline carriers and many leading enterprises, spanning high tech manufacturing and research, hospitals and healthcare, banking and financial, secondary education, colleges and universities, and local and state governments FirstLight was named a Top Workplace in 2022 and 2023.

To learn more about FirstLight, visit , or follow the company on Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram .

Attachments



Lorenzo Leuzzi, CRO Mike Constantino

FirstLight