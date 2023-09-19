Sezzle And Womerce Expand Partnership To Provide Flexible Payment Options

The new partnership will make it easier for WooCommerce merchants to integrate Sezzle's buy now, pay later solution into their checkout process, providing their customers with flexible and convenient payment options.

With Sezzle, WooCommerce merchants will be able to offer a full suite of“buy now, pay later” options for every customer at every price point. Sezzle's solutions also enable customers to build their credit providing customers with a responsible way to pay over time. Sezzle is a certified B Corp with a mission of financially empowering the next generation.

“We are thrilled to partner with WooCommerce to offer our flexible payment solution to their merchants,” said Charlie Youakim, CEO and co-founder of Sezzle. "We believe our partnership will provide an exceptional user experience for online shoppers, while also driving incremental sales and reducing cart abandonment for WooCommerce merchants."

"Providing our merchants with innovative and flexible payment options is a top priority for us," said Keala Gaines, GM of Payments, at WooCommerce. "Sezzle's mission to financially empower individuals with choice and opportunity aligns closely with our aims to democratize eCommerce by providing a solution that is widely accessible, whilst helping our merchants to grow their stores."

Sezzle and WooCommerce's partnership is now live, and eligible merchants can begin integrating Sezzle's payment solution into their online stores immediately . To learn more about Sezzle and its payment platform, visit . To learn more about WooCommerce and its eCommerce platform, visit .

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a fintech company on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle's payment platform increases the purchasing power for millions of consumers by offering a suite of financing solutions at online stores and in-store locations. When consumers apply, approval decisions are instant, and their credit scores are not impacted, unless the consumer elects to opt-in to a credit building feature, called Sezzle Up.

About WooCommerce

WooCommerce is the leading open source, ecommerce platform, powering 20% of the top all online stores (BuiltWith, Sept 2023 ). Built on WordPress, WooCommerce empowers anyone, anywhere, to sell anything with truly unlimited extensibility, flexibility, and control over how they build and evolve their business. Launched in 2011 and acquired by Automattic in 2015, WooCommerce is a fully distributed company with employees based around the world. Woocommerce.com

