YOUR CHEATIN' HEART A HANK WILLIAMS CENTENNIAL CELEBRATIONES TO DULING HALL ON OCTOBER 13

Admission: $45 each. Enjoy small plates from Saltine or Opera Happy Hour before the show, starting at 6:00pm.

Country fans are traveling 300 pmiles to see David & Terri LChurch in concert. If you love traditional country music, don't miss their show!

From the moment he steps on stage, David Church's powerful, magnetic voice, and commanding presence will mesmerize you.

The Duling Hall Concert Series is an informal and casual series of performances at Duling Hall, located at 622 Duling Avenue in Jackson, Mississippi. Enjoy music in an informal & casual setting. From small operas and operettas to tributes to musical legends.

