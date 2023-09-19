YOUR CHEATIN' HEART A HANK WILLIAMS CENTENNIAL CELEBRATIONES TO DULING HALL ON OCTOBER 13

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Admission: $45 each. Enjoy small plates from Saltine or Opera Happy Hour before the show, starting at 6:00pm.
Country fans are traveling 300 pmiles to see David & Terri LChurch in concert. If you love traditional country music, don't miss their show!
From the moment he steps on stage, David Church's powerful, magnetic voice, and commanding presence will mesmerize you.
The Duling Hall Concert Series is an informal and casual series of performances at Duling Hall, located at 622 Duling Avenue in Jackson, Mississippi. Enjoy music in an informal & casual setting. From small operas and operettas to tributes to musical legends.
JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Opera Mississippi celebrates the 100th anniversary of the birth of Country Legend Hank Williams with the next performance in their Duling Hall Concert Series with“Your Cheatin' Heart,” on Friday, October 13, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at Duling Hall in Jackson, Mississippi. The concert stars David Church , RFD-TV's most requested artist, as Hank Williams. The concert also features Terri LChurch and the David Church Band. Tickets are $45 each and on sale at .
David Church, the star of RFD-TV's show "Midwest Country ," is recognized as the number one Hank Williams tribute artist in the world. He has millions of fans all over the US, Canada, and Europe. From the moment he steps on stage, his powerful, magnetic voice, and commanding presence mesmerizes audiences. Along with his equally talented wife and band, donning their rhinestone suits and cowboy boots, they have been lighting up TV sets and stages throughout the United States.
Born and raised in Alabama, Hank Williams was one of the most celebrated and influential musicians of the 20th century. He influenced Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Bob Dylan, the Rolling Stones, and many others. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1961, the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1970, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987, the Native American Music Awards Hall of Fame in 1999, and was honored by the placement of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2010, he was awarded a posthumPulitzer Prize Special Citation for his "craftsmanship as a songwriter who expressed universal feelings with poignant simplicity and played a pivotal role in transforming country music into a major musical and cultural force in American life." He recorded 55 singles that reached the top 10 of the Billboard Country & Western Best Sellers chart, including 12 that reached No. 1, three of which were released after his death.
David Church is endorsed and considered by numerorganizations, family members and the Hank Williams Museum in Montgomery, Alabama to be the unparalleled voice and tribute artist of Hank Williams. David Church, Terri Church, and the David Church Band will appear for one night only on Friday, October 13, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. at Duling Hall, located at 622 Duling Avenue, Jackson, Mississippi.
For more information on all events and to purchase tickets, visit or call the office 601-960-2300.
ABOUT OPERA MISSISSIPPI
Opera Mississippi, founded in 1945, is the ninth oldest continuously operating opera company in the United States, and Mississippi's only professional opera company. Opera Mississippi's mission is to entertain, educate, and enlighten Mississippi audiences through opera, musical theatre, and popular music experiences; to enhance Mississippi's cultural and economic landscape by presenting accessible, high-quality performances; to identify and develop regional operatic and singing artists; and to promote the understanding and appreciation of opera through education, outreach, and audience development that reflects community awareness, connection, and culture.
