Wildmender Partners With The Rainforest Alliance To Help Gamers Play In Harmony With Nature

Leamington Spa, UK - 19th September, 2023

PC and console game Wildmender (developed by Muse Games and published by Kwalee ) which launches globally on 28th September has joined forces with the Rainforest Alliance to promote their shared goal:-

Wildmender X Rainforest Alliance empowers gamers to be more aware of the environment, reduce their impact on nature and be more proactive in how they nurture the planet.

The Rainforest Alliance is an international non-profit organisation with more than 35 years of experience in sustainability transformation and staff in 20+ countries. Their global alliance spans 58 countries and brings together farmers and forest communities, companies, governments, and millions of individuals. Their mission: to protect forests and biodiversity, take action on climate, and promote the rights and improve the livelihoods of rural people.

In line with Wildmender's launch across Steam, Xbox and PlayStation at 4pm BST on Thursday 28th of September , the partnership seeks to engage and educate players about their impact on the environment and the role they could play in saving it.

In this, reality and fantasy coexist.

Wildmender's game story sees players take control of a character tasked with restoring life to a dying world. Starting from a tiny oasis and accompanied by a guide spirit, Vidyas, the player will travel to and restore the altars of five Gods, and in the process remove corruption from their part of the world. The Gods themselves embody elements and natural processes (water, storms, time, etc.) and introduce themes of natural cycles, environmental damage, restoration, and harmony with nature.

This unique strategic collaboration seeks to leverage the power of gaming for a greater cause, raising awareness of social and environmental issues amongst gamers around the world as well as empowering players to make a real-world impact themselves.

The Rainforest Alliance will benefit from the relationship with Wildmender, its developer Muse Games and publisher Kwalee via fundraising and increased exposure to a young gaming audience in numermedia, including unique Downloadable Content (DLC - a Rainforest Alliance Frog Hat - available on Steam ), on Wildmenderand the game's Discord community, Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and associated TikTok videos.

MaMaggiorotto, Global Brand Marketing Director at the Rainforest Alliance said: -

Gaming has the power to transcend virtual boundaries and shed light on critical issues, especially among younger generations. The Wildmender x Rainforest Alliance collaboration seamlessly blends the thrill of gameplay with an urgent environmental message. In Wildmender, millions of gamers are called to embrace and critically reflect on their role in preserving and restoring nature, within both the game's universe and our reality. Through this creative partnership, the Rainforest Alliance hopes to motivate and empower people to uphold our joint responsibility of restoring the balance between people and nature.

Howard Tsao, Team Lead at Muse Games (the developer behind Wildmender) said: -

“We created Wildmender as a really fun game, of course - but also one with an important message in its heart. To succeed in the game, you need to restore life to a dying world. That's exactly what the Rainforest Alliance is trying to achieve - and we're so happy to be able to support its efforts through this partnership”.

Harry Lang, VP of Marketing at Kwalee (publisher of Wildmender) said: -

“It's very rare for a partnership opportunity between a brand and a non-profit to fit as perfectly as Wildmender X Rainforest Alliance. The Rainforest Alliance empowers people to nurture the environment for the benefit of our home pland our future - and that's exactly what players will do in our game. As Wildmender's publisher, Kwalee is delighted to see these two wonderful entities collaborating together for the good of our planet”.

Wildmender is set to release on PC (Steam ), PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on September 28th, 2023.