(MENAFN) Serbian Leader Aleksandar Vucic has stated that the faster way to European Union association provided to Ukraine protesters that political backing for Serbia’s own membership offers “has never been there for us.”



“I have nothing against Ukrainians,” Vucic informed the news agency on Sunday. But he also stated that the European Union’s degree of backing for Kiev’s association request “shows us [that such political support] has never been there for us.”



Ukraine applied for association in the European Union previous February, and was officially given nominee rank four months later.



In her yearly State of the Union speech on Wednesday, European Commission Leader Ursula von der Leyen stated that Ukraine would “complete our union,” and that “it is clearly in Europe’s strategic and security interests” for Ukraine, as well as the Western Balkans, to become a part of the bloc.



MENAFN19092023000045015687ID1107100056