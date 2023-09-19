Castle Scales Higher On Intry Award

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that it has earned a Top Workplaces National Industry Award, ranking third among 84 Top Workplaces in the healthcare industry. Castle has earned several additional Top Workplace awards this year, including Top Workplaces and Arizona Top Workplace awards, both for the second consecutive year, as well as five Culture Excellence Awards for Innovation, Work-Life Flexibility, Compensation & Benefits, Leadership and Purpose & Values.

“Being recognized as a Top Workplace in the healthcare industry and earning a top ranking nationally is a humbling achievement that we are most proud of,” said CEO Derek Maetzold.“People come first at Castle, and our unique culture reflects that mindset. We credit this award and our ongoing success to our dedicated employees, who are committed to helpingempower clinicians and patients with personalized information that can inform important health-care decisions.”

Castle's current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, uveal melanoma, Barrett's esophaand mental health conditions. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to predict systemic therapy response in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and related conditions.

CSTL shares closed Monday trading at $16.69.

