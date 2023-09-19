Endava Leaps On Tainability Report

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) shares moved sharply higher Tuesday, as the company, a leading next-generation technology services provider, launched its annual We Care Sustainability Report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023. Endava constantly seeks to make a positive impact on its people, customers and the communities in which it operates.

Organized around five key areas of focus, the We Care approach articulates Endava's priorities in relation to its people, social impact, environmental impact and operating responsibly, as well as innovation and data integrity.

The report provides a comprehensive view of the company's achievements and continued efforts on the Environmental, Social and Governance matters most relevant to its business. This report is also Endava's Communication on Progress as a UN Global Compact signatory, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

CEO John Cotterell said,“Whilst sustainability has long been central to our business philosophy, we started sharing our approach to sustainability three years ago through our We Care reports. We believe our We Care programmes are an important investment for the future of Endava, benefiting all of our stakeholders. We Care is in our DNA and I'm delighted to see Endavans embracing our sustainability approach. As we continue on our sustainability journey, I am proud to share our progress and our stories through our 2023 Sustainability Report.”

DAVA shares jumped $1.49, or 2.9%, to open at $52.49.

