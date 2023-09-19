Trudeau states ‘Indian agents’ cold have killed Canadian Sikh director

(MENAFN) Canadian intelligence mediators have exposed “credible allegations” that the Indian administration killed a Sikh individuality activist in Ontario earlier during this summer, Premier Justin Trudeau stated on Monday. The killed Sikh was linked with an extremist crusade that aimed at Indian diplomats in Canada as well as the United Kingdom.



Trudeau informed associates of parliament “Over the past number of weeks, Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar.”



Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty,” he presumed, before asking New Delhi to “cooperate with Canada to get to the bottom of this matter.”



