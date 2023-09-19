Internal Employee Involved In Murder Of Peshawar's Public Servicemission Director



Arshad Khan, who served as the Director of Examinations at the Public Service Commission, was fatally shot by unknown assailants within the jurisdiction of Shahpur police station on June 24.

The murder case of Arshad Khan, the Director of Examinations at the Public Service Commission in Peshawar, has taken a surprising turn, revealing the involvement of an employee within the department.

SSP Operation Peshawar, Kashif Aftab Abbasi, disclosed that four suspects connected to the killing of this government officer have been apprehended, including an employee from within the department.

According to SSP Operation, the arrested individuals orchestrated this crime for personal motives, citing Arshad Khan as an impediment to their undisclosed objectives.