Internal Employee Involved In Murder Of Peshawar's Public Servicemission Director

Arshad Khan, who served as the Director of Examinations at the Public Service Commission, was fatally shot by unknown assailants within the jurisdiction of Shahpur police station on June 24.By TNN Editor - September 19, 2023Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email
The murder case of Arshad Khan, the Director of Examinations at the Public Service Commission in Peshawar, has taken a surprising turn, revealing the involvement of an employee within the department.
SSP Operation Peshawar, Kashif Aftab Abbasi, disclosed that four suspects connected to the killing of this government officer have been apprehended, including an employee from within the department.
According to SSP Operation, the arrested individuals orchestrated this crime for personal motives, citing Arshad Khan as an impediment to their undisclosed objectives.
Further investigations are ongoing, with the identification of additional persons of interest and the recovery of mobile data being significant developments in the case.
It's worth noting that Arshad Khan, who served as the Director of Examinations at the Public Service Commission, was fatally shot by unknown assailants within the jurisdiction of Shahpur police station on June 24.
The culprits fled the scene, prompting an immediate response from local law enforcement, who secured the body, conducted a post-mortem examination, and collected vital evidence, including two empty shells from a 30-bore pistol.
