Sian Media Outletsver Azerbaijan's Anti-Terrorist Activities In Karabakh (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Russian media
widely cover the latest developments in Azerbaijan's Karabakh
economic region, where localized anti-terrorist activities against
Armenia's illegal armed formations are taking place, Trend reports.
In particular, the agencies publish reliable information and
official statements of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
Russian media feeds show videos of the destruction of Armenian
military facilities, noting that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces
struck at long-term firing points and military facilities of the
Armenian army within the framework of anti-terrorist activities of
local nature carried out in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region. The
editorial staff also reminded the readers through the mouth of the
Russian Foreign Ministry that Armenia recognized the territorial
integrity of Azerbaijan. Also, Russian media reported that Armenia
shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani Army and that Baku named
the only way to peace.
In addition, it was emphasized that Baku was informed about the
creation of humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of the
population from Karabakh. The Russian media also reported on the
negotiations of Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov with his
Turkish counterpart.
We would like to remind that on September 19, Azerbaijan
launched anti-terrorist measures against local nature in
Karabakh.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement,
to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region,
to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian armed forces from
the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military
infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful population
returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil
servants involved in construction and reconstruction works, and our
military personnel, as well as to restore the constitutional order
of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been
launched in the region.
Civilians and infrastructure objects are not targets during
localized anti-terrorist measures carried out in Azerbaijan's
Karabakh region.
Only military targets belonging to illegal armed formations of
the separatist regime are put out of action with the use of
high-precision weapons available in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani
Army.
MENAFN19092023000187011040ID1107100013
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.