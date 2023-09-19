Sian Media Outletsver Azerbaijan's Anti-Terrorist Activities In Karabakh (PHOTO)

In particular, the agencies publish reliable information and official statements of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Russian media feeds show videos of the destruction of Armenian military facilities, noting that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces struck at long-term firing points and military facilities of the Armenian army within the framework of anti-terrorist activities of local nature carried out in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region. The editorial staff also reminded the readers through the mouth of the Russian Foreign Ministry that Armenia recognized the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Also, Russian media reported that Armenia shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani Army and that Baku named the only way to peace.

In addition, it was emphasized that Baku was informed about the creation of humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of the population from Karabakh. The Russian media also reported on the negotiations of Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov with his Turkish counterpart.

We would like to remind that on September 19, Azerbaijan launched anti-terrorist measures against local nature in Karabakh.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in construction and reconstruction works, and our military personnel, as well as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been launched in the region.

Civilians and infrastructure objects are not targets during localized anti-terrorist measures carried out in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

Only military targets belonging to illegal armed formations of the separatist regime are put out of action with the use of high-precision weapons available in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani Army.