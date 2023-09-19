Legitimate Military Targets Of Armenian Armed Formations Destroyed With Precise Fire - Azerbaijani Mod

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Legitimate
military targets of the Armenian armed formations [which haven't
been withdrawn from Azerbaijan's Karabakh contrary to the
trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian
leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war] are destroyed with
precise fire, Colonel Anar Eyvazov, Spokesperson for the
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Anar Eyvazov said at a briefing,
Trend reports.
Will be updated
