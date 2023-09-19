Tuesday, 19 September 2023 06:20 GMT

Main Military Targets Neutralized - Azerbaijani President's Assistant


9/19/2023 10:09:25 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. The achievement of the main objectives of the anti-terrorist measures is at its final stage. The main military goals we set for ourselves have been neutralized, Azerbaijani President's Assistant and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev said told TRT Haber, Trend reports.

