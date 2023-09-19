Main Military Targets Neutralized - Azerbaijani President's Assistant

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. The achievement
of the main objectives of the anti-terrorist measures is at its
final stage. The main military goals we set for ourselves have been
neutralized, Azerbaijani President's Assistant and Head of the
Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration,
Hikmet Hajiyev said told TRT Haber, Trend reports.
Will be updated
