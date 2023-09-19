Dr. Basu Eye Hospitales Up With A Free Eye Check-Up Camp At Gurudwara Banglahib

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dr. Basu Eye Hospital, a renowned name in the realm of Ayurvedic eye care, on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday took a step towards holistic and accessible healthcare by organizing a free eye check-up camp at the revered Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in association with the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee. The camp took place on 17th September and aimed to provide effective Ayurvedic eye treatment to those in need and emphasized Dr. Basu Eye Hospital's unwavering commitment to the community's well-being.
For over four decades, Dr. Basu Eye Hospital has been at the forefront of providing Ayurvedic solutions for varieye ailments, and has successfully treated lakhs of individuals. This initiative was a testament to their dedication to extending accessible eye care to the local populace.
The camp offered consultations, eye tests, and distribution of eye medications to experience for all the individuals visiting the Holy Bangla Sahib Gurudwara and raising a sense of awareness lacking about eye care.
The event was led by UP Ratna honoured Dr. Mahendra Singh Basu the founder of Dr Basu Eye Hospital and Dr. Mandeep Singh Basu Senior eye specialist and Director Dr Basu Eye Hospital , who conducted thorough eye examinations and diagnosis by applying extensive knowledge and experience.
The event featured a team of 10 highly skilled Ayurvedic eye Doctors along with 15 other medical staff members of Dr Basu Eye Hospital. The eye camp successfully served over 500+ local beneficiaries in a remarkable display of community engagement.
"I extend my heartfelt gratitude for the invaluable opportunity to serve our community and champion Ayurvedic practices in eye care. This eye camp stands as a shining testament to our unwavering commitment to ensure better eye health for everyone, transcending barriers of access and means.
Our mission has always been rooted in the belief that every individual, regardless of their background, deserves the gift of clear vision and a brighter future. It's our privilege to play a distinctive role in this journey toward better eye health for all," commented Dr. Mahendra Singh Basu, Founder of Dr.Basu Eye Hospital.
While elaborating the vision of Dr. Mahendra, Dr. Mandeep Singh Basu, Director, Dr. Basu Eye Hospital, said, "At Dr. Basu Eye Hospital, we believe in the power of Ayurveda to heal and transform lives. This camp is an extension of our mission to provide holistic and sustainable eye care solutions to all, irrespective of their socio-economic backgrounds."
Iqbal Singh Lalpura, remarked: "Dr. Basu Eye Hospital's initiative of providing free eye check-ups at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib is commendable in extending healthcare services to the society. Vision is a precigift of God, and this camp aligns with our holistic well-being commitment."
Bhupinder Singh Bhullar, Member of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee, shared his views on the camp, "We are proud to collaborate with Dr. Basu Eye Hospital in this noble endeavor. Vision is a precigift, and through this camp, we hope to touch the lives of many. It's a manifestation of our commitment to the welfare of the community."
About Dr.Basu Eye Hospital:
Dr. Basu Eye Hospital, with its 42-year legacy, is a beacon of hope for those seeking Ayurvedic solutions for varieye conditions. The hospital specializes in non-operative treatments for a range of eye problems, including Immature Cataract, Diabetic Retinopathy, Macular Degeneration, Glaucoma, Colour Blindness, and more. The hospital boasts a team of expert doctors dedicated to providing personalized care and employs cutting-edge technologies alongside a highly skilled support staff.
Company :-The Yellow Coin Communication
User :- Riya Mehta
Email :
MENAFN19092023003198003206ID1107099985
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.