Minister Of Foreign Affairs Participates In Annual Consultative Ministerial Meeting Of Arab League Council

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, participated in the annual consultative meeting of the Arab League Council at the ministerial level, during the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly. The meeting was chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Sameh Shoukry, on behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates of Morocco, Mr. Nasser Bourita. The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Mr. Ahmed Aboul Gheit attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed joint coordination among Arab countries regarding topics on the agenda of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly to ensure aligning the positions of Arab countries on aforementioned topics, in order to promote further integration and solidarity among Arab nations.

The ministers also discussed the latest developments related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and efforts made to support the Palestinian cause. They explored ways to enhance joint Arab coordination and engagement with regional and international organizations regarding this matter.

The meeting was also attended by the Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the United Nations in New York, Ambassador Jamal Fares Alrowaiei, along with the accompanying delegation of the minister.