Software As A Medical Device MD) Market Projected To Experience A Rot CAGR Of 51.88%

The software as a medical device (SaMD) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 51.88% during the forecast period.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.