OXOS Medical Taps Medtech Transformational Leader Jeff Brown Aso

Mr. Brown, a longtime executive and manager for some of the medtech industry's highest-growth businesses, brings a stellar track record built on 20 years of business transformation. He comes to OXOS after serving in variCOO and GM leadership roles at Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific, Endologix, and Steris.

“Jeff's impact on the medtech ecosystem has been profound, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome him to our team,” said OXOS Medical Chief Executive Officer, Evan Ruff.“As we enter a stage of rapid growth, Jeff's sure hand and extensive pedigree will helpto build a cohesive team while maintaining quality and focusing on innovation.”

Mr. Brown has played a pivotal role in guiding several medical device enterprises towards substantial expansion, achieving remarkable EBITDA growth exceeding 4x and 6x, and garnering prestigiindustry accolades. These accolades include multiple instances of receiving the "Business Transformation of the Year" award and being honored as the "Top Executive in Medtech" in 2021.

“OXOS is on the path to becoming the world's best x-ray provider, making imaging more accessible, simple, and safe for everyone,” said Mr. Brown.“I'm joining an amazing team of visionaries focused on bringing transformational technology to the world. I can't wait to help accelerate that mission.”

Mr. Brown received his Masters of Business Administration degree from Babson College's F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business, and his Bachelors in Microbiology from the University of New Hampshire.

About OXOS Medical

OXOS® Medical is expanding healthcare access by delivering X-ray devices that change the way diagnostic imaging is possible. With a low radiation profile, the OXOS smart devices provide outstanding image sharpness and clarity in the smallest form factor, making x-ray available in a variety of form factors. The cloud-based OXOS® Platform offers growing capabilities for on-demand image management, telehealth collaboration, and delivery of AI diagnostics. Funded by Parkway Venture Capital and Intel Capital, OXOS devices are already used across outpatient clinics, the military and the VA, sports facilities and teams, hospitals, imaging centers, and bioskills labs.

