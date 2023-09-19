Automotive Head Up Display Market Size To Reach $10.4 Billion By 2031: Allied Market Research

Automotive Head Up display Market Trend

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive head up display market generated $1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $10.4 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 26.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

A head-up display (HUD) is a device that reflects important driving information on the car's windscreen. HUDs project a beam of floating visual onto the windscreen ahead, displaying information that the driver would consider vital while driving. In most of the cars, HUDs will display information such as the vehicle's speed, directions, cruise control settings, temperature, and other relevant data which is essential while driving.

As the automobile industry is moving toward self-driving cars, head-up displays are predicted to become more significant as the primary source of information for drivers. Automobile manufacturers and HUD suppliers have been working tirelessly to improve automobile systems. The Augmented Reality (AR) head-up display will provide a large number of prospects for the major industry participants during the forecast time as they are largely active and investing hugely in R&D. The drawbacks of traditional head-up displays are numerand due to these limitations, head-up displays for augmented reality have become increasingly important to automakers. Images that interact with the FOV can be projected via AR displays, adding information directly into the real world. The aforementioned factors are projected to create better growth opportunities for the key players operating in the market in the future.

The rise in EV and high-end vehicle sales is anticipated to boost the expansion of the automotive head up display market . These displays are most fitted in high-end cars due to their high price. Drivers can monitor critical information, such as vehicle speed, pedestrian alerts, traffic warnings, and others, on head-up displays without being distracted. AR technology allows for the real-time projection of all this information. The market for automotive head up display is anticipated to rise owing to consumers' current propensity to spend more on safety features when purchasing a car. These factors are driving the global automotive head up display market growth in the upcoming years.

List Of Key Players:

Continental Valeo,

3M,

Hudway,

Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd.,

Denso,

Visteon Corporation,

Bosch,

UniMax,

FIC Group.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global automotive head up display market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working towards the growth of the market. The report also highlights the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing toward the growth of the market. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are also profiled in the report along with Porter's five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and the emergence of substitutes in the market.

The automotive head up display market size is segmented on the basis of HUD type, technology, car type, sales channel, and region. By HUD type, the market has been divided into windshield HUD and combiner HUD. By technology, the market has been classified into augmented reality HUD and conventional HUD. By car type, the market has been divided into high-end cars, mid-segment cars, and economy cars. By sales channel, the market has been classified into original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Findings of the Study

➡️ Based on HUD type, the windshield HUD sub-segment dominated the global automotive head up display market in 2021 and the combiner HUD is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

➡️ Based on technology, the augmented reality HUD sub-segment is anticipated to show the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

➡️ Based on car type, the high-end cars sub-segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021

➡️ Based on sales channel, the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) sub-segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period

➡️ Based on region, the Europe market registered the highest market share in 2021 and Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast timeframe.

