Vermont Creamery Expands Line Of Dessert-Inspired Fresh Goat Cheeses With New Chlate And Cherry Chèvre

WEBSTERVILLE, Vt., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vermont Creamery, a B Corp certified pioneer of consciously crafted artisan dairy products, today announces a decadent addition to its portfolio of fresh chèvre with Chocolate and Cherry Goat Cheese . Chocolate and Cherry goat cheese joins Vermont Creamery's line of dessert-inspired cheeses , offering consumers an indulgent option for elevating cheese boards and dessert platters this holiday season and beyond.

Vermont Creamery Expands Line of Dessert-Inspired Fresh Goat Cheeses with New Chocolate and Cherry Chèvre

Inspired by the beloved flavors of black forest cake, Chocolate and Cherry Goat Cheese features a fudge-like texture blended with dried tart cherries. Known for its commitment to high-quality ingredients and taste above all, Vermont Creamery produces Chocolate and Cherry Goat Cheese and all its chèvre products with premium goats' milk from family farms. The fresh chèvre is blended with real cocoa responsibly sourced from Switzerland, resulting in a luxurichocolaty flavor. As a finishing touch, the cheese is rolled in tiny chocolate chips for added sweetness and dimension.

"Vermont Creamery has a nearly forty-year history curating high-quality goat cheese, and we're constantly innovating to match our customers' adventurpalates and preferences," says Harrison Kahn, General Manager at Vermont Creamery. "Chocolate and Cherry Goat Cheese is part of our growing line of sweet goat cheeses, expanding the many ways and occasions that consumers can enjoy fresh chèvre."

Chocolate and Cherry Goat Cheese can be spread on shortbread, crackers and pastries, paired with fresh fruit, used as the star of a dessert charcuterie board, or enjoyed on its own as a sweet snack. Vermont Creamery also offers Strawberry Spritz and Honey Truffle as part of its sweet goat cheese offerings. Sweet and smooth, Strawberry Spritz is inspired by the classic combination of strawberries and champagne, blended with real strawberry pieces. Honey Truffle features flecks of premium black Italian truffle combined with a honey-sweetened goat cheese base.

Chocolate and Cherry Goat Cheese can be found at retailers nationwide including Whole Foods Market, Shaw's, Star Market and Albertson's. For a complete list of retailers, visit .

About Vermont Creamery



Founded in 1984 and B Corp certified since 2014, Vermont Creamery is a pioneer of consciously crafted artisan cheese, winning countless national and international awards for its suite of cheeses and cultured dairy products over the four decades since its founding. Ranked in June 2021 in the top 10% of most purposeful brands, according to the 2021 Purpose Power Inde , Vermont Creamery is dedicated to supporting its network of family farms and promoting sustainable agriculture in New England. Vermont Creamery is an independently operated subsidiary of Minnesota-based member-owned cooperative Land O'Lakes, Inc. For more information, visit .

