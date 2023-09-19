CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TT DECLARES SEPTEMBER CASH DISTRIBUTION

Tuesday, 19 September 2023 05:35 GMT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Argent Trust Company, as Trustee of the Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (the "Trust") (NYSE:CRT ), today declared a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.090731 per unit, payable on October 16, 2023, to unitholders of record on September 29, 2023. The following table shows underlying oil and gas sales and average prices attributable to the current month and prior month distributions.

Underlying Sales


Volumes (a)

Average Price

Oil

(Bbls)

Gas

(Mcf)

Oil

(per Bbl)

Gas

(per Mcf)

Current Month Distribution

12,000

108,000

$72.38

$4.01

Prior Month Distribution

17,000

130,000

$71.01

$4.33


(a)

Sales volumes are recorded in the month the Trust receives the relatedprofits income.
Because of this, sales volumes may fluctuate from month to month based on the timing of cash receipts.

Excess Costs
XTO Energy has advised the Trustee that excess costs increased by $41,000 on properties underlying the Texas Working Interestprofits interests. However, these excess costs did not reduceproceeds from the remaining conveyances.
Underlying cumulative excess costs remaining on the Texas Working Interestprofits interests total $2,414,000, including accrued interest of $764,000.

For more information on the Trust, please visit our website at
.

SOURCE Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

