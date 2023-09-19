Radix Engineering Expands Operations, Appoints Alexander Clbruch North America CEO

Alex brings over 20 years of management and chemical engineering experience to his new position within Radix. He began his career managing global clients such as ExxonMobil, Saudi Aramco, Vale, and Petrobras. For the past seven years, he has led the Energy Business Unit for Radix, helping companies scale with optimal performance and increase profitability. He holds a B.S. Degree in Chemical Engineering from Federal University of Rio de Janeiro.

Radixrevenue growth in 2023 is 60% above 2022. With over 1,500 employees worldwide, Radix continues to establish and build long-term relationships by delivering best-in-class solutions with data-intelligent services built on four pillars: Engineering, Industrial Automation, Software and Information Technology, and Consultancy.

Commented Global CEO, João Chachamovitz:“As Radix continues to grow its customer base, I am confident that Alex and our teams will pioneer the expansion in themarkets, providing strong leadership and integration of operational processes between Brazil and North America and opportunities that expand into global markets.”

Translating Technology into Business Profitability and Optimal Performance for Customers

Commented Alex Clausbruch:“Our proven methodology and foundation are built with extensive engineering intelligence and capabilities that are paving the way for our customers to outperform in the age of AI and digital transformation.”

Radix delivers a highly diverse portfolio of technology solutions to support an entire asset lifecycle, ensuring security, efficiency, and achieving ESG/Sustainability goals while expanding operating margins. Radix serves several industries, including but not limited to Energy, Power, Oil and Gas, Pulp and Paper, Metals and Mining, Chemicals, Food and Beverage, and Transportation. Some of Radix's client portfolio success includes Cascades, Modec, Braskem, Ocyan, Solvay, Petrobras, and many other global leaders.

Commented Radix customer Louis Rompré, AI Director at Cascades:“Radix is a committed partner who understands our industry. They can speak the same language as our process experts. Their technology solutions and expertise in digital transformation continue to help increase engagements and optimize for operational excellence.”

About Radix Engineering & Software

Founded in 2010, Radix Engineering and Software ( is a privately held global technology company that provides consulting, engineering, operations technology, and digital solutions. Radix combines key capabilities and practices to enable our worldwide customers to thrive in their digital journey. Radix provides technology-based solutions to industrial and non-industrial customers worldwide. Radix's North American headquarters is located in Houston, TX, with offices in Atlanta, GA. The global HQ is in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with offices in São Paulo and Belo Horizonte. With a strong foon results, people, and long-term relationships, Radix has developed projects in more than 20 countries worldwide.

