U.S. Oral Surgery Managementntinues Phenomenal Growth

Founded in November 2017, USOSM is a specialty management services organization (MSO) that exclusively serves premier, board certified oral and maxillofacial surgeons. The first company of its kind, USOSM continues to be the leader in the MSO space with more than 180 oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) practice locations across 26 states.

“We're excited to announce three additional partnerships in two states: Texas and Ohio,” said USOSM President and CEO Richard Hall.“We've experienced great growth, and we're on track to continue that momentum.”

Hall attributes that growth to several factors. Chief among them is the quality of USOSM's partner practices.

“Our partners are all leaders in the specialty,” noted Hall.“They're board certified, highly trained and highly skilled, and we're proud to continue that tradition with Oral, Facial & Dental Implant Surgery, Drs. Fried & Popper and Mill Creek Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates.”

About the new partners:

Oral, Facial & Dental Implant Surgery is led by Christine J. Coke, DDS, MD, PA. A board certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon, Dr. Coke provides highly personalized and compassionate patient care in a setting that's both comfortable and state-of-the-art. This exclusive OMS specialty practice offers a wide range of treatment options, from non-surgical facial aesthetic procedures to wisdom teeth extraction, complex pathology cases and more.

Dr. Coke provides a full scope of OMS treatments, with particular expertise in dental implants, corrective jaw surgery and wisdom tooth removal. In addition, Dr. Coke is the official oral and maxillofacial surgeon of the Allen Americans Hockey Team and the official oral and maxillofacial surgeon for Rebuilding America's Warriors.

Drs. Fried & Popper has two board certified oral and maxillofacial surgeons: Eric S. Fried, DDS and Matthew A. Popper, DDS, MD. The practice has been serving Mayfield Heights and its surrounding communities for more than 40 years, providing patients with a full scope of highly personalized and top quality OMS procedures.

Dr. Fried and Dr. Popper provide a wide variety of OMS treatment options, such as corrective jaw surgery and wisdom tooth removal. They also diagnose and treat facial pain, facial injuries and TMJ disorders, and perform a full range of dental implant and bone grafting procedures.

Mill Creek Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates has three board certified oral and maxillofacial surgeons: Mark L. Billy, DDS, Craig A. Wagley, DDS, MD and Neilson L. Wagley, DMD. Mill Creek Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates has been treating patients in Ohio for more than 65 years, and during that time, it has developed a well-earned reputation for exceptional patient care and clinical excellence. The doctors provide a full-scope of OMS procedures from dental implants and wisdom teeth removal to facial reconstruction, oral pathology, orthognathic surgery and more.

The Mill Creek Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates team is dedicated to improving the lives of others by providing exceptionally high-quality, caring service in a warm and friendly environment. Core values include compassion, fairness, excellence, dignity, truth and service.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM has partner practices spanning 26 states. A shared services organization, USOSM collaborates with premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons to offer a partnership solution for continued and accelerated practice success. USOSM provides operational, marketing and administrative support services, reinvests resources, and applies best practices to improve clinical and financial performance and produce steadier, more profitable growth for all. For more information, visit .

Contact:

Lyle Rountree

U.S. Oral Surgery Management

214-289-3799

