Rainbow Hill Rvery Grand Opening Empowering LGBTQIA+Munity With A New Intensive Outpatient Treatment Center

Rainbow Hill Recovery Logo

Rainbow Hill Recovery Founders

Betsy Spier Clinical Director

Betsy Spier, LMFT, Brings 30 Years of Experience to Role as Chief Clinical Officer/Clinical Director

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Rainbow Hill Recovery , an outpatient treatment center committed to providing comprehensive care for the LGBTQIA+ community, is proud to announce its official opening. Nestled in the vibrant Miracle Mile district of Los Angeles, this state-of-the-art facility has been meticulously designed to offer a nurturing and secure haven for LGBTQIA+ individuals grappling with substance use disorders. At the heart of Rainbow Hill Recovery's mission lies a steadfast dedication to empowering LGBTQIA+ individuals by equipping them with vital tools, cultivating a strong community, and providing valuable mentorship to enhance their overall health and well-being. Rainbow Hill Recovery is at the forefront of innovation by incorporating cutting-edge modalities such as EMDR, brainspotting, experiential therapy, and other trauma-informed therapies.

Rainbow Hill Recovery is dedicated to ensuring that financial concerns do not hinder individuals from seeking the treatment they need for their recovery journeys, recognizing that many clients may postpone or delay treatment due to financial constraints. The primary commitment is to create a healing space where treatment is affordable. To achieve this, Rainbow Hill Recovery is equipped to accept insurance and is fully prepared to collaborate closely with clients to explore varifinancial solutions. The goal is to remove obstacles, so individuals can access the necessary care and support they need to begin their path to recovery. Those suffering deserve access to the care they need to recover. Rainbow Hill Recovery is dedicated to fostering a nurturing environment for healing and ensuring that treatment is accessible to all.

Under the guidance of Betsy Spier 's leadership, Rainbow Hill Recovery is unwavering in its commitment to delivering an exceptionally tailored approach that caters to the unique needs of each client. Betsy brings to Rainbow Hill Recovery an impressive background, with over three decades of experience in the fields of mental health and substance use disorders. Her career includes a 16-year tenure as a faculty member in the Drug and Alcohol Studies Department at UCLA. In recognition of her outstanding contributions, she was honored with The Distinguished Instructor Award in the Humanities and Sciences Department in 2015.“We are a community that is supportive, not punitive. We want our clients to feel that they are here to get support, help, direction, and empowerment in their lives and sobriety. We pride ourselves on our unique perspective, recognizing that addiction often thrives in isolation. Our approach focuses on combating this isolation through inclusivity. We walk with our clients on their journey.” Spier continues by adding,“When working with our transgender clients, I have found that within the queer community, there is so much misinformation and exclusion. We are dedicated to educating ourselves and others on effectively working with the trans community. Inclusion, not exclusion, is the healing potion!”

Joey Bachrach and Andrew Fox, the founders of Rainbow Hill Recovery, possess a profound awareness of the distinct challenges faced by LGBTQIA+ individuals on their path to recovery. In response to these challenges, including discrimination and a lack of understanding from mainstream treatment providers, they have taken proactive steps to establish a secure haven. As a married couple who have personally navigated the complexities of sobriety, Bachrach and Fox intimately comprehend the necessity for supportive environments and the unique needs of LGBTQIA+ individuals seeking treatment for substance use disorders.

"We are thrilled to unveil Rainbow Hill Recovery, a long-awaited sanctuary for gay, bisexual, lesbian, transgender, non-binary individuals, and everyone in the LGBTQIA+ spectrum who aspires to transform their lives," said Bachrach. "Our facility has been thoughtfully crafted to provide a safe and affirming space for individuals struggling with addiction. We take immense pride in our approach, which acknowledges and addresses the unique hurdles that LGBTQIA+ individuals may face while seeking treatment."

In an effort to provide a holistic continuum of care, Rainbow Hill Recovery founders have also introduced Rainbow Hill Sober Living, an establishment geared towards providing a safe and supportive living environment for gay, bisexual, non-binary, and transgender men in recovery. Together, these two offer a comprehensive spectrum of care designed to guide individuals towards lasting sobriety while attending to the specific needs of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Rainbow Hill Recovery warmly welcomes members of the LGBTQIA+ community who are seeking support and assistance in their journey towards recovery from substance use disorders.

