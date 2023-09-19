Agility CMS Enhances Tomer Support And Knowledge Sharing With Innovative Initiatives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Leading Content Management Solution Company Launches New Training Materials and Introduces Dedicated Customer Support and Enablement Manager
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Agility CMS is thrilled to announce significant advancements in its commitment to unparalleled customer support and knowledge sharing. The company's latest developments include the release of new and improved training materials, the introduction of a Customer Support and Enablement Manager, and an upcoming expansion of its documentation and resource portal.
In response to the growing demand for comprehensive training resources, Agility CMS will be curating a series of how-to videos and user-friendly guides. These materials are designed to empower users with the tools they need to make the most of the platform's capabilities. By ensuring easy access to valuable insights and instructions, Agility CMS continues to set the standard for user-focused content management solutions.
A remarkable addition to the team, the Customer Support and Enablement Manager marks a pivotal step forward in customer-centric service. This pioneering role signifies Agility CMS's unwavering commitment to fostering lasting partnerships with its clients. With a foon enabling customers through content and knowledge sharing, this manager will spearhead initiatives to ensure a seamless experience not only during onboarding but also throughout the entirety of the customer relationship. This role is an expansion of the Customer Success team, which has grown significantly this past year. All Agility clients have access to a dedicated Customer Success Manager no matter what package they are on. The CS team including the Customer Support and Enablement Manager, Customer Success Managers, and Head of Customer Experience are highly dedicated to putting clients at the forefront of Agility.
"At Agility CMS, we understand that exceptional support is a journey, not just a destination," says Jina Zohori, Head of Customer Experience "Our white glove service extends beyond the initial onboarding phase to provide continuguidance and assistance for everyday usability. We are dedicated to equipping our clients with the resources they need to thrive in today's dynamic digital landscape."
As part of its ongoing dedication to elevating user experience, Agility CMS is proud to unveil plans to expand its documentation and resource portal. This expansion will culminate in the launch of a certification program for Agility CMS, slated for release in 2024. This innovative program will not only validate users' proficiency in utilizing the platform but also serve as a testament to Agility CMS's commitment to empowering its user base.
